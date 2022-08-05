ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Comments / 0

Related
livelytimes.com

Festivals Welcome Huckleberry Season

August means huckleberry season in Montana – the month when humans and bears alike scour the woods for these tasty purple morsels. For more than 40 years, the second Saturday of August has meant art, food and fun on the shores of Swan Lake, courtesy of the original Swan Lake Huckleberry Festival, held Aug. 13 at the Swan Lake Day Park near mile marker 72 on Montana Highway 83.
WHITEFISH, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Rivers Alliance seeks volunteers for cleanup

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Rivers Alliance is seeking volunteers for the 2022 Flathead Waters Cleanup to pick up trash and celebrate the region's waterways. The one-day cleanup event is an annual cooperative effort between the Flathead Rivers Alliance and agency partners. Volunteers will hike along the shoreline, float...
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Education
Kalispell, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
Flathead Beacon

Habitat for Humanity Breaks Ground on Somers Project

Hammer and nails in hand, Habitat for Humanity Flathead Valley is working to help local families build their way out of the housing crisis. Last month, Habitat’s Flathead affiliate broke ground on three new houses in Somers, an exciting development for the organization, which has recently received increased requests for help amidst a county-wide housing shortage. As the Somers construction project gets into full swing, Habitat officials are enthusiastic about helping three local families traverse the path to homeownership.
Flathead Beacon

Bias Brewing to Take Over Old Kalispell Brewing Company Building

For Kalispell’s craft beer scene, big changes are on the horizon. On Wednesday, local institution Kalispell Brewing Company closed its doors after 10 years of business, marking the end of a long and beloved era in downtown Kalispell. This fall, Bias Brewing Company will be moving into the old KBC location, carrying on the legacy KBC started at 412 Main St.
montanarightnow.com

FWP bear specialists trying to capture bear near Columbia Falls

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) are trying to capture a bear that is getting into unsecured residential garbage along the east side of Columbia Falls. The bear is an adult female grizzly that has been frequenting residential areas. FWP says trapping is...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
eastidahonews.com

Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes

ELMO, Montana (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Industry
KPAX

Growth of Elmo Fire slows

The Elmo Fire which has destroyed several structures has grown from 20,616 acres to 21,182 and is now 15% contained.
NBCMontana

Iconic Lake Mary Ronan camps hope to survive Elmo 2 Fire

DAYTON, Mont. — As the Elmo 2 Fire makes its way closer to Lake Mary Ronan, two iconic camps could be in the path of devastation. Camp Tuffit, which was founded in 1917, and the Kootenai Christian Camp, which was founded in 1955, have a combined age of 172 years in service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
mtpr.org

Firefighters make progress on Matt Staff, Elmo fires

Firefighters are working to contain the Matt Staff Fire burning east of Helena. The fire broke out in a grassy area off Highway 12 Thursday afternoon. The fire has burned over 1,500 acres and is still active but suppressed, according to the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff. Evacuations remain in...
HELENA, MT
Cat Country 102.9

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
Whitefish Pilot

Further detail emerges on local climbers who died in Glacier National Park

More details regarding the deaths of two mountain climbers in Glacier National Park have become available. Glacier County coroner Cpl. Jason Sullivan confirmed that Brian Kennedy of Columbia Falls and Jack Beard of Kalispell were roped together when the accident occurred. Both men were 67. Both men were also wearing...
montanarightnow.com

Family watches Elmo 2 fire burn through their dream home

"We got out of car and looked onto the hill and by the time we looked up the flames were already in our back yard and we could see it creeping towards the house. And so, we stood right here and watched it go up into flames, that was the hard part, i couldn't watch, I had to leave,” said the Holetts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy