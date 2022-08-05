ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Check Out Shoes Kyrie Irving Wore at Community Event

By Pat Benson
 3 days ago

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving wore expensive sneakers at his community event in New Jersey.

Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets and Nike has never been more strained. However, Irving's devotion to his community remains stronger than ever. Over the past few days, the perennial All-Star has hosted a community event called 'More Than A Run.'

The festivities took place at Kean University in Union, New Jersey. 'More Than A Run' featured one-on-one contests and an all-star game. To the crowd's delight, Irving and a few of his Nets teammates even took part in the action.

When it was Irving's turn to hoop, he wore a pair of Nike Kyrie 5 sneakers. Unfortunately for fans, the exact colorway is a PE (player exclusive) and virtually unobtainable. The shoes were green and white with a gold Swoosh logo.

It is safe to say Irving wore the shoes as a nod to his alma mater, the St. Patrick Celtics, and not his former team, the Boston Celtics.

When the perennial All-Star was not participating, he remained hands-on throughout the event. On the first day, Irving wore a pair of Nike Air Yeezy sneakers - the same kicks he rocked at a WNBA game earlier this summer.

Yesterday, Irving kept it simple with a pair of Air Jordan 1 sneakers in the classic red and black colorway, fondly known as 'Breds.' The Jordans resale for approximately $500, whereas the Yeezy sneakers easily go for five figures online.

Irving is a fascinating individual with incredible talent. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for his relationship with the Nets and Nike. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
