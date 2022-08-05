ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mel Pearson out as University of Michigan men's hockey coach

By Jeanna Trotman
WXYZ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wxyz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson

A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State gets commitment from hometown dynamic playmaker

Michigan State landed a commitment this past Wednesday from a local dynamic player in wide receiver Brandon Lewis from Lansing Catholic. Lewis made the commitment official on his Twitter. Lewis will join Michigan State as a preferred walk-on after the Spartans extended the PWO offer early in July. Not much...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Arvell Reese, 4-star linebacker, announces B1G commitment

Arvell Reese is staying home. The blue-chip Ohio linebacker has committed to play for Ryan Day’s Ohio State program. Reese made the announcement Saturday on his Twitter account. Reese, listed at over 6-3, 212 pounds, is out of Glenville High School in Cleveland. He played at Euclid prior to...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy