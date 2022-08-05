Fly Into DC's Improved Smithsonian National Air And Space Museum This October

Eight new galleries will make their debuts in October at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in D.C., the museum said.

All visitors, whether you are an "air head" or "space case" as the museum puts it, can return to the museum on October 14 with free timed-entry passes, according to the National Air and Space Museum's website.

Some of the eight galleries include "Destination Moon", "Nation of Speed", "Early Flight", and many more, the museum reported.

The museum said the free time-entry passes will be available for reservation September 14.

Click here to explore the museum's renovations and newest galleries.