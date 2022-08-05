ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Fly Into DC's Improved Smithsonian National Air And Space Museum This October

By AJ Goldbloom
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

Eight new galleries will make their debuts in October at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum in D.C., the museum said.

All visitors, whether you are an "air head" or "space case" as the museum puts it, can return to the museum on October 14 with free timed-entry passes, according to the National Air and Space Museum's website.

Some of the eight galleries include "Destination Moon", "Nation of Speed", "Early Flight", and many more, the museum reported.

The museum said the free time-entry passes will be available for reservation September 14.

Click here to explore the museum's renovations and newest galleries.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Missing Man Found Dead In Northampton County

The body of a 31-year-old man reported missing last week was found near a hiking trail in Northampton County Sunday, Aug. 7, authorities announced. Artem Zalyubovskiy's car was found at the Nor-Bath rails-to-trails parking lot, and his body about 2.5 miles away around 10:15 a.m. in East Allen Township, LehighValleyLive reports. The cause of death was not immediately clear.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smithsonian Museum#Destination Moon
Daily Voice

Man Wanted For Murder In Reading: Police

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a 20-year-old wanted man. Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel" is wanted on first and third-degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person in the shooting death of Edwin Rivera-Valentin, Reading police said. Rivera-Valentin was...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Travel
Daily Voice

Two Hospitalized After Crash At Suffolk County Intersection

Two people were hospitalized following a crash at a Long Island intersection. Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Neighborhood Road and Havenwood Drive in Shirley at about 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, according to the Mastic Beach Fire Department. Authorities did not release details about...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Sudden Death Of Passaic Police Officer Shakes Community

He was a local boy made good, one who served the community proudly. That's why the death of Passaic Police Sgt. Ralph Merced wasn't only sudden.Merced (Badge #339) died early Sunday, Aug. 7. He was 42 years old.His heartbroken mother, Iris, called her son's death "senseless.""I will love you f…
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report

A 30-year-old motorcyclist from Vineland was killed in a crash with another vehicle, NJ Advance Media reported. Kani Francis was riding his motorcycle south on Wheaton Avenue in Millville around 10:40 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, when he struck a car traveling east on Ladow Avenue, the outlet said, quoting Millville Police.
MILLVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

Brookline Police Chief Placed On Leave Amid Alleged Policy Violations

Brookline's Police Chief Ashley Gonzalez has been placed on paid administrative leave for allegedly violating several policies, the Town said in a statement. “Last week, we were made aware of multiple allegations that Chief Gonzalez violated the Town’s Policy Against Discrimination, Sexual Harassment and Retaliation," the statement read. “The...
BROOKLINE, MA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
333K+
Followers
50K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy