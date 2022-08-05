'iCarly' Star Jennette McCurdy Claims Nickelodeon Offered Her $300k In 'Hush Money' To Stay Silent About Alleged Abuse

Mega

iCarly actress Jennette McCurdy dropped a bombshell allegation against her former employer. The 30-year-old star claimed Nickelodeon offered her $300k in "hush money" to stay quiet about her alleged abuser that she said she suffered from during her time on the network.

McCurdy made the explosive accusation in her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died , publishing an excerpt of the book on Vanity Fair Friday.

She did not identify her alleged abuser, instead referring to him as “The Creator.”

McCurdy claimed he piled her with alcohol when she was only 18 and inappropriately touched her.

“My shoulders do have a lot of knots in them, but I don’t want The Creator to be the one rubbing them out. I want to say something, to tell him to stop, but I’m so scared of offending him," she wrote.

McCurdy landed her role on iCarly in 2007 and continued her employment at Nickelodeon when she got her own spin-off series, Sam & Cat .

She alleged the network offered her a large amount of money after discovering her show was being canceled, but she refused the offer, claiming it was "hush money" related to her alleged abuse.

McCurdy recalled that her agent told her Nickelodeon was “offering [her] $300,000,” telling her to “think of it like a thank-you gift.”

But the money came with strings attached.

“They’re giving you $300,000 and the only thing they want you to do is never talk publicly about your experience at Nickelodeon,” someone from her team allegedly told her.

According to McCurdy, the experience the network was referring to was "specifically related to The Creator.”

When her team allegedly told her it was "free money," McCurdy claimed she responded, “No it’s not. This isn’t free money. This feels to me like hush money…I’m not taking hush money.”

She went on to detail her feelings about the offer, hammering down on the children's network.

“What the f---? Nickelodeon is offering me $300,000 in hush money to not talk publicly about my experience on the show? My personal experience of The Creator’s abuse? This is a network with shows made for children,” McCurdy wrote in her memoir. “Shouldn’t they have some sort of moral compass? Shouldn’t they at least try to report to some sort of ethical standard?"

McCurdy said she's proud of her decision not to take the money.

“I lean back against the headboard of my bed and cross my legs out in front of me. I extend my arms behind my head and rest them there in a gesture of pride. Who else would have the moral strength? I just turned down $300,000," she wrote.

Radar has reached out to Nickelodeon and McCurdy's team for comment.