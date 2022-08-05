ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

George Harrison Didn’t Understand Why His Mother Answered Fan Mail

By Hannah Wigandt
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

George Harrison loved his mother dearly, but they disagreed on some things, including her answering fan mail. From the day that George came home and asked for his first guitar, Louise Harrison supported her son. She encouraged him musically and let him leave school to travel to Hamburg, Germany, with The Beatles.

When the band played at The Cavern Club, she always cheered them on in the front row. After The Beatles became famous and Beatlemania exploded, the only way she could support her son was to support his fans. So, she answered fan mail. All fans deserved a personal answer for loving him so much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilxp1_0h6Lu3iE00
George Harrison and his mother | Express/Express/Getty Images

George Harrison went off to be a Beatle while his mother stayed home and answered fan mail

The Beatles’ fame didn’t just affect them. It also affected their parents and guardians. John Lennon’s Aunt Mimi didn’t associate much with Beatles fans . However, Ringo Starr and George’s parents willingly invited bus-loads of fans who’d traveled to Liverpool from all over the world into their homes. What could they do?

Soon, excited girls started visiting and pointing at George’s house. Louise, in particular, made an effort to interact with her son’s fans as much as possible, answered fan mail, and communicated with fan clubs.

In Here Comes the Sun: The Spiritual and Musical Journey of George Harrison , Joshua M. Greene wrote, “Harold’s hesitations were swept away in the deluge of his son’s success, brothers Harry and Pete basked in the reflection of their kid brother’s glow, and mother Louise looked after George’s fans.

“Each week she traveled to Beatles Fan Club headquarters in Liverpool to pick up batches of promotional photos. Then she returned home and stayed up late answering fan mail longhand, often writing two thousand letters per month. Shelves along one wall of their new home displayed gifts sent from around the world.”

On George’s 21st birthday, almost a million cards, letters, and gifts arrived at the Harrison house. Seven truckloads of mail filled their home’s entry. The postal department said it was the most mail delivered to one address outside the royal family. Meanwhile, screaming fans mobbed the house. Some even kissed the doorknob.

Suddenly, Harold and Louise became celebrities, just like their son. “People always think we must be different now, because of George,” Louise said. “We went to a fan’s wedding the other day, and people said, ‘How can you enjoy yourselves with the likes of us?’ They expect us to wear mink all the time.”

Louise also became pen pals with a fan for five years . She told Lorraine O’Malley about what was happening in The Beatles and even some personal things about her son.

RELATED: 1 Guru Didn’t Agree With Something Maharishi Mahesh Yogi Taught George Harrison

George disagreed with his mother answering fan mail

In a 1968 interview , Louise explained that she got fan mail from most parts of the world. She said when George saw all the fan mail, he always told her she was more popular than him.

Louise said, “He has a good laugh about it, especially when he reads some of them, they say, ‘Dear Mum,’ you know, he says, ‘Who’s this then?’ [Laughs].”

George might’ve been good-natured in her presence, but Greene wrote that he wasn’t impressed with his mother and her fan mail.

The author wrote, “Like all mothers and sons, they had had their occasional differences. Fan mail, for instance. Why she had insisted on always answering fan letters was beyond him. It was naive.

“To her way of thinking, a letter from a stranger halfway around the world deserved a personalized response and maybe even a snippet of lining from one of her son’s old coats. It never seemed to occur to her that the letter might have been sent by a stalker, or that someone had found their home address and chose to invade their privacy .

“Then again, this was the woman who had taken on extra jobs at Christmas when George was a boy so that he and his siblings would have holiday gifts. It was Louise who had bought him his first guitar and who had urged his father to let him go to Germany despite their concerns for his safety. He wanted to play music, and that had been enough reason for her. Her love was unstinting.”

RELATED: George Harrison Liked Performing for Japanese Audiences Because They Weren’t Drunk and Screaming Like Americans

Beatles fans awarded Louise for her unconditional love for them

Fans worldwide recognized Louise’s unconditional love for every one of them, and they rewarded her for it.

Greene wrote that on one of the Harrisons’ walls hung a gold plaque from the United Beatles Fans of Pomona, California . The plaque read: ‘Presented to Harold and Louise Harrison for the time and effort they have shown to Beatle People everywhere.'”

George continued to let his mother write her fan mail, even though he didn’t understand why she did it. Louise responded to fans, especially O’Malley until she died in 1970. George wrote a song called “Deep Blue ” while she died. Without Louise Harrison, there’d be no George Harrison. She should have more than a gold plaque; she needs a gold statue.

RELATED: George Harrison and Jeff Lynne Worked Well Together on ‘Cloud Nine’ Because of Their Mutual Dislike of Pop Music

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
DoYouRemember?

Clint Eastwood ‘Popped’ His Son After He Made An Error At A Party

American actor and film director Clint Eastwood rose to international prominence based on his character as the Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s Dollars Trilogy, the first of it produced in 1964. According to his son, 36-year-old Scott Eastwood, who is one of Clint’s eight children from different mothers, the actor, who was always in the middle of glitz and paparazzi, did not condone his children despite being a Hollywood superstar.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
George Harrison
Person
John Lennon
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Mail#Fan Clubs#Wedding#The Cavern Club#Express Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Star Jim Nabors Spoke on the Surprising Way Andy Griffith Handled Fame

Stars handle fame in their own way and Andy Griffith of The Andy Griffith Show certainly had his ideas about dealing with it. Yet you might be surprised that a star of his magnitude didn’t really like to publicize it. Griffith, who played Sheriff Andy Taylor for eight seasons on the CBS sitcom, had a hand in bringing Jim Nabors on board. Nabors, of course, played gas station attendant and future Marine Gomer Pyle on there. One time, Nabors talked about his costar and that fame.
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

155K+
Followers
110K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy