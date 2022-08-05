Read on www.numberfire.com
Related
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Saturday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Vazquez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Guardians starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Vazquez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Yuli Gurriel not in lineup Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Gurriel is being replaced at first base by Trey Mancini versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. In 390 plate appearances this season, Gurriel has a .239 batting average with a .669 OPS, 7 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Steven Kwan not in Guardians' lineup Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Kwan is being replaced in left field by Will Benson versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. In 391 plate appearances this season, Kwan has a .295 batting average with a .745 OPS, 2 home runs,...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Clemens is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Garrett Hampson in lineup for Colorado on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Hampson for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Sunday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus White Sox starter Lucas Giolito. Our models project Heim for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Brian Serven starting Saturday for Colorado
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Serven is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Serven for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh in Phillies' Sunday lineup
Philadelphia Phillies outfeilder Brandon Marsh is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Marsh is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Nationals starter Cory Abbott. Our models project Marsh for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.2...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile in Guardians' Sunday lineup
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Cristian Javier. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas starting Sunday afternoon for Reds
Cincinnati Reds infeilder Mike Moustakas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas is getting the nod at first base, batting third in the order Brewers starter Corbin Burnes. Our models project Moustakasa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Aledmys Diaz in Astros' lineup Saturday evening
Houston Astros infielder Aledmys Diaz is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Diaz is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starer Luis Garcia. Our models project Diaz for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart starting Sunday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Barnhart is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Barnhart for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Sunday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Pirates starter Bryse Wilson. Our models project Chirinos for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.4...
numberfire.com
Josh Harrison in Chicago's lineup Sunday afternoon
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Harrison is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Rangers starter Spencer Howard. Our models project Harrison for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Randal Grichuk in Rockies' lineup Saturday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Grichuk is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly. Our models project Grichuk for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 9.3...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Yan Gomes catching on Sunday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is batting seventh in Sunday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Gomes will take over catching duties after P.J. Higgins was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Gomes to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Billy Hamilton in lineup Sunday for Miami
Miami Marlins outfielder Billy Hamilton is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Hamilton is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Hamilton for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Comments / 0