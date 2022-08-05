Del Valle man accused of tying up, torturing disabled family member in garage for 4 days

Read on cbsaustin.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dog dies in parked, running car waiting for animal control after owner’s DWI arrest
An unusual situation in Round rock shows just how dangerous this can be - even if a car is running.
'An unfortunate incident' | Dog dies in car after driver arrested for DWI in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — A dog that was in the car at the moment its driver was arrested for DWI died after the car’s engine and air conditioning turned off, Round Rock police said. At around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a reckless...
CBS Austin
Police arrest suspect from fatal shooting at SE Austin gas station
Police say they have arrested the suspect from a shooting last week at a Southeast Austin gas station that left a man dead. 29-years-old Jose Ehuric Hernandez is charged with first-degree murder for the killing of 32-year-old Juan Pablo Morales-Rivera. The shooting happened Friday, August 5, at a gas station...
CBS Austin
Armed suspect not found during APD SWAT call-out in North Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said an allegedly armed suspect was not found after the SWAT team was called out to a North Austin apartment complex late Saturday night. APD Watch Command said the 911 call came in at 8:47 p.m. reporting a man was allegedly shooting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant owner 'sick' after whole briskets stolen in burglary
The suspect broke into the restaurant in the early morning hours by jumping a fence and took more than 20 whole briskets that were still cooking.
CBS Austin
WilCo Sheriff's Office ID's elderly woman found dead on road outside Florence
Sheriff's office investigators have identified the elderly woman who was found dead last week on a road in northwest Williamson County. The Williamson County Sheriff's Office says 70-year-old Diana Lynn Pier was found dead Thursday night in the 4500 block of County Road 245 about two miles south of Florence.
CBS Austin
Police identify body found at Mount Bonnell while crews rescued person who fell off cliff
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Police have identified the man who was found dead Saturday at Mount Bonnell as emergency crews were rescuing an injured person who fell off a cliff. Austin Police Department tells CBS Austin that the deceased person has been identified as 21-year-old Prabin Gharti. APD says the death is not considered suspicious.
APD: No arrests made in Saturday night SWAT situation
It is not known what caused the SWAT situation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
Body discovered at Mt. Bonnell over the weekend
A hiker was rescued and a body was discovered at Mt. Bonnell this past weekend. This comes as there have been more than 100 wilderness rescues this year.
fox7austin.com
Person seriously injured after crashing into pole
AUSTIN, Texas - A person has been hospitalized after a crash just before 10:30 p.m. on August 7 in the area of Burleson Court and Burleson Road in South Austin. It's not clear what caused the crash, but officials reported that the vehicle was "wrapped around a pole." One person...
Person hospitalized after vehicle crashes into pole in south Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS paramedics took a person to the hospital with serious injuries after a crash involving a vehicle and a pole in south Austin Sunday night.
CBS News
Man shot, seriously wounded during altercation at party in North Austin
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is seriously wounded following a shooting at a party in the North Austin neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said around 5 a.m., the victim, 28, was at a party and an altercation ensued, in the 5200 block of West North Avenue. The victim heard shots...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
APD looking for man tied to criminal mischief after road rage
APD said when officers at a gas station in the 12000 block of Dessau Road, two drivers had been involved in "a disturbance." APD said the incident "escalated and resulted in damage to one vehicle."
KSAT 12
Police: Woman charged in murder after trying to clean up evidence
COMAL COUNTY – After self-reporting her crime, a woman has been charged in the murder of a 36-year-old man in Comal County. At 1:25 p.m. Wednesday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman stating her boyfriend was dead due to a domestic dispute, according to CCSO.
First responders find body while rescuing person who fell at Mt. Bonnell
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin first responders found the body of an adult Saturday evening while responding to a rescue call at Mt. Bonnell. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) tweeted shortly after 8:30 p.m. that paramedics, along with the Austin Fire Department, the Austin Police Department and STAR Flight were responding after a person fell from a cliff. They responded to the scene at Mt. Bonnell around 7:30 p.m.
fox7austin.com
ATCEMS finds 1 dead at Mt. Bonnell during search for fall victim
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a report of an individual that had fallen off of a cliff at Mount Bonnell Saturday evening. While crews were searching for the fallen individual, they discovered a second person in the area who appeared to be dead. ATCEMS, Austin Fire, Austin...
fox7austin.com
Police looking for driver who hit two people in downtown Austin
On Saturday, July 16 around midnight, two people with the right-of-way entered the crosswalk at Lavaca and West Cesar Chavez Street in Downtown Austin. A dark four-door sedan turned left and hit the two people. The driver sped off.
fox7austin.com
70-year-old woman's body found in Williamson County road
FLORENCE, Texas - The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found shot to death. WCSO said around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a shooting on County Road 245, south of Florence. When deputies arrived, they found a 70-year-old woman in the middle of the...
fox7austin.com
Hays County Most Wanted fugitive arrested, charged with 17 counts of vehicle burglary
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - A Most Wanted fugitive in Hays County has been captured in Austin. Jeremy Rasco, 23, was wanted on 17 counts of Vehicle Burglary, four counts or Credit Card Abuse and two counts of Theft of Firearm. The Austin Police Department assisted Hays County Sheriff's Office in...
Austin Police Association reports homicide off of Ben White Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Association (APA) was the first to report a homicide in southeast Austin on Friday. In a tweet shared Friday around 2:45 p.m., the APA said officers and detectives were investigating a shooting off of Ben White Boulevard. The tweet included a screenshot that...
Comments / 1