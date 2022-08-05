Carter Bank & Trust Gretna branch gets new phone number

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is looking for your input on broadband access in the county. Officials with the county have launched a new two-question survey that will be used to expand internet options for residents. The survey is intended for people who want to upgrade from internet connections such as digital subscriber line (DSL) or satellite but have limited alternatives for available providers.

HENRY COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO