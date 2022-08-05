Carter Bank & Trust Gretna branch gets new phone number

Read on wset.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Rabid fox bites two people in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Volunteer firefighter in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driverCheryl E PrestonGretna, VA
Another major supermarket closing in Virginia, most items on clearance soonKristen WaltersVirginia State
Related
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
WSET
GALLERY: Danville Police asks for community's help to identify persons of interest
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is asking the community for help. In a Facebook post on Monday, the department shared a series of pictures of people they said may have information about a crime. If you know any of the people pictured, they are asking you...
wfxrtv.com
Police seek thieves connected with car break-ins in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Christiansburg Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a person connected with several car thefts on Friday morning. Police say it happened in the early morning on Friday, Aug. 5 when several parked cars outside of multiple gyms and fitnesses centers were broken into in the Town of Christiansburg.
WSLS
Crash causes delays on I-81 South in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. As of 3:35 p.m., the only closure that remains is the southbound right shoulder of I-81 near mile marker 138. Traffic is backed up for about two miles, according to VDOT. ORIGINAL STORY. A crash has closed I-81 South in Roanoke County, according to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSET
Spotted lanternfly confirmed in Bedford County, quarantine underway in Lynchburg
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The spotted lanternfly has recently been confirmed in Bedford County the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said. The spotted lanternfly is an exotic, invasive insect with no natural enemies in the United States. Its preferred host is the Tree of Heaven (Ailanthus altissima), but it feeds on more than 100 other plant species including apple, peach, and cherry trees, and grape vines.
WSET
City of Roanoke celebrated Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement Project
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke celebrated the completion of the Melrose Avenue Streetscape Improvement project. This project was a commitment by the City of Roanoke to the Melrose-Orange Target area that began back in 2015. The result of this project was through community outreach and feedback...
WDBJ7.com
New business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– sells books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WSET
Pittsylvania Co. schools add new security measures, COVID guidance for new year
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pittsylvania County students are heading back to class on Tuesday, and this year brings some changes. Dr. Mark Jones, superintendent for Pittsylvania County Public Schools, said they are finally turning the corner and getting back to a normal school year. First, COVID-19 policies will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSET
Henry Co. asks community members for input on Phase 2 of broadband access
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Henry County is looking for your input on broadband access in the county. Officials with the county have launched a new two-question survey that will be used to expand internet options for residents. The survey is intended for people who want to upgrade from internet connections such as digital subscriber line (DSL) or satellite but have limited alternatives for available providers.
WSET
Lynchburg's New Kiosks Create Hometown Tourism
Partnering with anchor institutions in the (434), these seven kiosks will help out-of-town visitors and aid in hometown tourism- check it out!. The City of Lynchburg‘s Office of Economic Development & Tourism (Opportunity Lynchburg - VA) has installed seven digital kiosks located throughout the city to offer information to residents, visitors, businesses and students.
WSET
Life-saving safety training: Amherst Co. schools hold response training for staff
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Teachers and staff at Amherst County schools are working to protect your children this upcoming school year by making sure employees are ready for any threat that comes their way. They held a response training at Amherst County High School on Monday for all...
Johnson Health Center, University of Lynchburg work to ease back-to-school financial burdens
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The University of Lynchburg and Johnson Health Center helped families prepare for students’ return to the classroom by holding back-to-school events on Saturday. For many families, the start of a new school year puts a strain on their wallets. With inflation rising and high prices on countless products, including school supplies, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSET
Log truck overturns in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A tractor trailer carrying logs overturned in the town of Bedford Monday morning. When Bedford Fire Department's Company 1 responded to the scene they found a log truck on its side with fluids leaking. The accident happened on Route 43 near the intersection of Smith...
WSET
Police looking to identify man at Rocky Mount Walmart
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department needs the community's help to identify a man seen at a Walmart in the area. The department said via a Facebook post on Thursday, "It appears to have been a miscommunication with the checking out process at Walmart and would like to speak with him."
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
WSET
Appomattox Co. schools emphasize student safety as school year begins
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Appomattox County Public Schools start school Monday and parents said they're ready for it. Kari Mayberry's daughter is going into fourth grade in the district. "We're ready," Mayberry said. "We are ready." She said the shopping was done, and the supplies are bought. "Clothes and...
WSLS
Old Fiddlers’ Convention, Back-to-Back initiative and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The Alleghany Highlands School Board will hold a public hearing on a proposal for Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This is in reference to a resolution the board considered that would combine Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School under one principal for the coming 2022-2023 school year.
WSLS
Man badly burned at Lake Spring Park in Salem
SALEM, Va. – A man was badly burned at a Salem Park Sunday afternoon. Witnesses say his body was covered in fire. It happened around 1:07 p.m. at Lake Spring Park, at the corner of West Main Street and Green Street. The man was on a bench near the...
Comments / 0