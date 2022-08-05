ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catching up with the Fenili Quadruplets – One by One

It was time to check in with the extraordinary Fenili sisters, all having the same birthday, Marea, Aurora, Luna, and Donatella. Six years ago, at age 18, they made history as the first quadruplets to graduate from Greenwich High School. This after only attending their senior year, having come from their native Bologna, Italy, with the need to learn English!
White Birch looking to make its mark at the 2022 East Coast Open

White Birch, the iconic Greenwich-based team responsible for helping render the Greenwich Polo Club as a premier high-goal U.S. destination, has been preparing steadfastly for the upcoming 2022 East Coast Open, the premiere annual 20-goal tournament slated to kick off on August 28th and run through mid-September at Conyers Farm.
GREENWICH, CT

