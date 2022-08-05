ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEW HOURS at CAREERS Support Solutions Thrift Shop to Benefit People with Disabilities

By Robert Schork
 3 days ago
theexaminernews.com

Mount Pleasant Rec & Parks Thanks Community for Great Summer Camp

The Mount Pleasant Recreation & Parks Department would like to say thank you to some of the people who made the 2022 Mount Pleasant Camp year special. Mount Pleasant had over 1,000 kids in our camps and hundreds of counselors and employees. It took a lot of work and coordination from some dedicated people.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
WIBX 950

New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses

In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
HEALTH SERVICES
WIBX 950

Open Letter to Those Getting Married in New York State

We have all been to weddings before. Whether it's for a close family member or friend or someone not quite as close to you, we have been to them. Some of us have been to our own weddings and if you have gotten married or more importantly, are in the process of getting married, then you know just how stressful it can be.
BUFFALO, NY
theexaminernews.com

Slater’s Ability to Work With Officials in Both Parties is Refreshing

I enthusiastically support Matt Slater’s candidacy for the New York State Assembly even though he is a Republican and I am a registered Democrat. In Matt’s time as Yorktown Town Supervisor, he has been energetic, hardworking and successful in energizing the town to embark on new initiatives with business and recreation while showing proper concerns for environmental and climate issues. More importantly, he has shown respect and gratitude for all officials, Democrat and Republican, who have aided Yorktown in any way, giving equal praise to Republican Assemblyman Kevin Byrne and Democratic governors Cuomo and Hochul, state Sen. Pete Harckham and Westchester County Executive George Latimer.
YORKTOWN, NY
travelawaits.com

After Nearly 70 Years, This Popular Train Route Returns On The East Coast

On Friday, July 29, Amtrak resumed service between New York City and Burlington, Vermont, by way of Albany. The last time this service was offered was in 1953, and it’s just in time to help travelers beat this summer’s high gas prices. The new trip, which extends the Ethan Allen Express line, takes about 7.5 hours, with fares starting at $75 one way. Business class costs more, and so does booking close to the date of travel. It’s so popular that some business class fares on certain days are selling out.
BURLINGTON, VT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

What is New York State’s Wealthiest County Outside of NYC/LI?

Show me the money! We know there's definitely a huge gap when it comes to distribution of wealth in New York state. When you're not that far away from one of the richest cities in the world, you can sometimes find yourself paying big city-level prices while trying to get by on just a regular income. Maybe this is why some are fleeing for less expensive areas in the country?
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Amtrak offering direct train service to New York State Fair

It's even easier to head to the Great New York State Fair this year. Amtrak is running a service that'll drop fairgoers off practically at the front gate. Both the Empire Service and the Maple Leaf Amktrak trains will drop riders just feet away from all the fun. "Visiting the...
WIBX 950

4 Surprising Bathroom Laws in New York State

Next time that you go into a business in New York and you need to use the bathroom--they might have to legally let you use the bathroom even if it is a bathroom for 'employees only'. Here are 4 bathroom laws in New York State that you might not know...
POLITICS
CBS New York

Hundreds of people may have polio virus, New York Health Department says

New York state health officials have found indications of additional cases of polio virus in wastewater samples from two different counties, leading them to warn that hundreds of people may be infected with the potentially serious virus.Just two weeks ago, the New York Health Department reported the nation's first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City. Officials said that case occurred in a previously healthy young adult who was unvaccinated and developed paralysis in their legs. Since then, three positive wastewater samples from Rockland County and four from neighboring Orange County were discovered and...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theexaminernews.com

Cortlandt Town Assessor Thomas Waitkins Dies at 62

Thomas John Waitkins, who served as the Town of Cortlandt’s assessor since December 2010, died July 31. He was 62. Waitkins, a Peekskill resident, was born Oct. 28, 1959, and grew up in Croton-on-Hudson with his parents, Ruth and Frank Waitkins, and his siblings, Mark, Melanie and Matt. He...
CORTLANDT, NY
Lite 98.7

Have You Heard of This Mysterious ‘Phantom Town’ in Upstate New York?

If you carefully examine an old map of New York, odds are, you'd be able to find a small hamlet, called Agloe. Agloe was founded around the year 1930, and sits in Colchester in Delaware County, southwest of Albany and the Capital Region. Nestled into the area around the Catskill Mountains, Agloe was about as rural as it gets.

