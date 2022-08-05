ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

17 Thoughtful Gifts for Women in Their 80s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When shopping for gifts for women in their 80s, you might find it hard to find something that feels special or thoughtful. You can stick with the classics — but what if she already has the candles, the […]
Mic

Clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon

I’ve found all of the clever things for your home that are selling out fast on Amazon. Hear me out — I’m not talking about products that seem clever, but you’ll never actually use them. No — these clever things are all about the simple details, like pillar candles that won’t drip all over your kitchen table.
Allrecipes.com

The Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Tested by Allrecipes

We made countless omelets and pots of rice pilaf to test which nonstick cookware sets are really the best of the best, with the Farberware Dishwasher Safe Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set fighting its way to the top. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by...
Mashed

Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022

With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
Mashed

Why Papa John's Doesn't Want To Give All Its Fans The Same Discounts

As of 2021, Papa John's is a top-five pizza chain in the U.S. in terms of sales (via Statista) — an accomplishment it would likely prefer to continue amid rising inflation. According to Yahoo! Finance, Papa John's stores in North America gained 1.9% in same-store sales in early 2022 even though the company had raised prices by 7%. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch attributed the numbers to "great demand," as well as what seems to be "a plateau" in inflated food costs and wages for the chain.
Mashed

Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation

As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
Mashed

Why You Might Want To Be Nicer To Trader Joe's Cashiers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Cashiers, servers, and anyone else who works for the public seem to mostly remember customers who fall into one of two categories. On one side of the spectrum, there are the infamous Karens who make everyone's lives harder with outrageous demands and expectations. And on the other side, there are the heroes who will leave incredibly steep tips (like one North Carolina man who ABC News reported gave $1,000 to the person serving him at a Waffle House) that everyone hopes will sit at the table they're assigned to in a restaurant.
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
LADbible

Reason you should really stop charging your iPhone overnight

Before going to sleep, most of us will put our phone on charge to make sure it’s ready for the day ahead. But doing this could actually be causing damage to our iPhones, according to tech expert Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, writing for Zdnet. Apple has integrated Optimised Battery Charging into...
Mashed

Papa John's New Menu Items Have Nothing To Do With Pizza

While pizza may have originated in Italy, the cheese and sauce-slathered dish has become one of America's favorite foods. In fact, the Washington Post reported that people across the U.S. devour "3 billion pizzas" each year. And every American pizza lover is sure to have a chain they always go to for a slice of thin and crispy pizza. But although many may choose Pizza Hut or Little Caesars as their ride-or-die pizza joint, Papa John's is easily one of America's most recognizable pizza chains.
Simplemost

How To Store Batteries To Make Them Last Longer

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Toys, electronics, kitchen appliances, health and beauty devices and so many other items in...
Mashed

The Time Stouffer's Owned A Penthouse Restaurant

Stouffer's is probably not a name many people associate with high-society settings nowadays, but history tells a different story. The brand that is best known for its frozen entree line used to be known for restaurants. It even provided a venue for celebrities to rub elbows in one of the world's most famous cities. Stouffer's website says the company opened its first restaurant in 1924, decades before it focused on frozen meals. By the middle of the 1950s, Stouffer's was selling the frozen entrees that would define its legacy. But it had also begun opening fancy eateries in high-profile buildings, according to the Cleveland Historical Society.
Mashed

Mashed

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

