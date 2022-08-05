Bowles on Chris Godwin's return: Buccaneers 'not getting our hopes up'

Read on www.numberfire.com
Tyreek Hill says he's 'sick of going up against Xavien Howard' in practice
For nine days, the Miami Dolphins have been going against each other on the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex. While they’ve been enjoying the competition of practicing against themselves, practicing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week will be a welcomed change. After Saturday’s training camp...
NFL world reacts to Pittsburgh Steelers shocking quarterback depth chart
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, many assumed the Heisman Trophy finalist would wind up as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022-23 season. But it looks like he still has a long way to go if he’s going to win the starting job.
Tom Brady back at Bucs practice following excused absence
TAMPA — That collective exhale you heard Saturday morning emanated from AdventHealth Training Center after hundreds of Bucs fans caught their first glimpse of Tom Brady in a creamsicle practice jersey. Absent the last two practices, Brady reappeared Saturday with the other three quarterbacks for his first training-camp workout...
Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR
Through the early days of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp schedule, Tom Brady has spent plenty of time working with the team’s new additions on offense. Among them, he has strived to continue to build chemistry with Russell Gage. After being a regular over the Buccaneers’ offseason programs, Gage, who signed with Tampa Bay […] The post Todd Bowles sounds off on Tom Brady’s early chemistry with a promising Buccaneers WR appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama
Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Barry Sanders Makes His Opinion On Saquon Barkley Extremely Clear
In order for the New York Giants to be better this season, Saquon Barkley has to get back to form. Legendary running back Barry Sanders firmly believes that at least the latter will happen. "I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders told TMZ Sports. "He has the right...
Bucs QBs Coach Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
Tom Brady just turned 45 years old, yet continues to defy Father Time. Not only is Brady preparing for his 23rd season as an NFL quarterback, his quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen thinks his arm strength has somehow improved. NBC Sports' Peter King hit Tampa Bay last week as part of...
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Patriots move up in USA TODAY's NFL power rankings
The New England Patriots may not be moving on up like George Jefferson, but they did manage to jump at least one spot in the latest edition of USA TODAY’s NFL power rankings. After ranking 13th among NFL teams back in May, the team has now moved up to...
Three free agents the Patriots should consider signing right now
The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
Rapoport: Baker Mayfield favorite to win Panthers' job
Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield is the favorite to win the starting job, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Rapoport says Mayfield's "understanding" of the offense and "command" in the Panthers' locker room have put the quarterback in position to start Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns. Sam Darnold could still theoretically steal the job away with a stellar preseason showing, but it looks like Mayfield's first start for Carolina will be against his former team. A healthy Mayfield should prove to be an upgrade for the Panthers' pass-catchers and Christian McCaffrey.
Bucs HC Todd Bowles on chemistry, injuries and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t bringing back their entire starting lineup this time around, and there are plenty of fresh faces doing their best to mesh with their new teammates during this year’s training camp. Multiple spots on both sides of the ball could have new starters this...
Bucs’ receiver logjam makes for intense training-camp competition
TAMPA — The most riveting roster-spot battle of this sweltering Bucs training camp exists a bit beneath the depth chart’s surface. Scroll down a few names — past Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones — and you’ll find it: a logjam of sleek, if not small, pass-catchers and punt returners vying for one of the remaining receiver jobs. Considering the Bucs generally carried six receivers on the active roster last season, the math is pretty straightforward.
NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Sam Darnold, Panthers, Saints
Bucs assistant HC Harold Goodwin praised second-round OL Luke Goedeke‘s motor and passion for the game: “He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s an all-football type of guys, watching football 24/7. You have to tell him to relax and calm down…He’s going to be a good player in the long run.” (Greg Auman)
Patriots Veteran Has Honest Reaction To Offense's Struggles
The New England Patriots' offense will enter the 2022 season with considerable uncertainty. Bill Belichick hasn't revealed an offensive coordinator to replace Josh McDaniels. Mac Jones will nevertheless look to progress in his second season under center. Per ESPN's Mike Reiss, center David Andrews led a lengthy players-only huddle after...
Evan Longoria (hamstring) activated, in Giants' Monday night lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Longoria had been out the last two weeks due to a hamstring ailment. However, he has been cleared to return to the field Monday night. He'll get the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell.
Patriots training camp 2022: In-stadium scrimmage gives clues as to who'll make the 53-man roster
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There was a high school feel to the Patriots' latest training camp session. Under the Friday night lights, New England moved practice inside Gillette Stadium for the first time this summer and played in front of season ticket holders along with Foxborough residents in the stands. While this was a different atmosphere, it didn't bring a heightened level of competitiveness as this was largely a walkthrough, despite the players suiting up in full pads and being divvied up into two teams.
