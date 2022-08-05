Bowles on Chris Godwin's return: Buccaneers 'not getting our hopes up'

The New England Patriots have their backs against the wall for 2022 so far. Here are three free agents the team should consider signing right now. The fun part of free agency has been over for a while, and the players who are being signed to teams at this time are usually signed to round out the depth or cover for an injury. The Patriots should take a peek at the current free agent market to see what is out there.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO