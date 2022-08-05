Santa Rosa parents charged with murder after toddler's fentanyl death

Read on www.ktvu.com
KTVU FOX 2
Daughter of victim of latest Danville Rolex robbery speaks out
DANVILLE, Calif. - The daughter of the latest Rolex robbery in Danville said Monday that she is concerned about the recent spree of similar incidents in the Tri-Valley area. "This has been happening every month here for the past six months," she said. "This is not the first incident, but we need to get to the bottom of why it keeps happening."
Police: K-9 mistakenly bites bystander during arrest in American Canyon
AMERICAN CANYON – Police in American Canyon are conducting a review after a police K-9 mistakenly bit a bystander while a driver was being arrested following a crash over the weekend.Around 2 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the area of Highway 29 and Mini Drive following a crash. Police were arresting the driver of the crashed vehicle on suspicion of resisting arrest and evading.A K-9 was brought in after what police described as the driver's "noncompliance and the high-risk felony crime that had been committed." Police said the dog bypassed the suspect's car and bit a bystander running from...
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
KTVU FOX 2
San Pablo police officer busts a move with local 8-year-old dancer
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A San Pablo police officer was caught on video busting out serious dance moves last week alongside an 8-year-old named Ivan. Officer Cameron Banayat showcased his moves during his department’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, dancing in sync to Michael Jackson's Pretty Young Thing.
KTVU FOX 2
Police deploy K9 on suspect in American Canyon, dog bites bystander instead
AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. - Police in American Canyon deployed a police K9 on a suspect for resisting arrest over the weekend. But instead, the dog bypassed the suspect and bit a bystander, officials say. American Canyon police said the incident happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6 after a...
ksro.com
Petaluma Man Arrested for Negligently Firing Rifle
A Petaluma man has been arrested after claiming to have shot an intruder that wasn’t found. Early Friday morning, police received a call from a neighbor on 2100 block of Willow Drive saying they received a call from their neighbor, Tyler Elliott, who claimed to have shot someone inside his residence. Officers arrived but didn’t find any signs of a disturbance including any suspicious people in the area. Elliott was detained and a search of his residence was conducted. Police found an assault rifle in the residence and observed a shattered glass door. After speaking with Elliott and reviewing the scene, officers determined there wasn’t any evidence that suggested an intruder was inside or breaking into the residence. Elliott was arrested for the negligent discharge of a firearm among other charges.
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
San Francisco teens arrested with cache of guns
Seven guns were seized from three San Francisco teenagers who are members of a criminal street gang, police said Monday.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot in East Oakland dies at hospital
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said a man was shot and killed Sunday in East Oakland. A neighbor called 9-1-1 around 11 p.m. and said a person was shot in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. When police arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
KTVU FOX 2
Cannabis owner robbed, threatened with gun
A brazen robbery at an Oakland cannabis delivery service has the owner asking for the public’s help in catching the thieves. Lamonica Peters reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Two dead in East Oakland shootings Sunday
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two men were killed Sunday in separate shootings in East Oakland, police said. A man was shot just after 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of 84th Avenue. Someone called police and reported the shooting. Officers as well as firefighters and paramedics responded. The man was taken...
L.A. Weekly
Maricarmen Leon Dead, Briana Day Arrested after DUI Collision on Pine Street [Walnut Creek, CA]
One Dead, One Injured in Pedestrian Crash near North Main Street. The incident happened around 2:00 a.m., near North Main Street on July 30th. According to reports, Leon was standing on the sidewalk with her friends when a pickup-truck jumped up the curb and struck them before crashing into a cement pillar.
kymkemp.com
Driver of the Vehicle That Struck Woman With Her Infant in a Stroller Was Allegedly DUI
A Lake County man is behind the bars of the Mendocino County Jail this morning. Officers booked him for felony driving under the influence which caused bodily injuries for his alleged role in the Ukiah vehicle versus pedestrian accident that has left a woman in critical condition. Ukiah Police Department...
thesfnews.com
Four Minors Wanted For Attacking 70-Year-Old Woman
SAN FRANCISCO—Four minors and one 18-year-old are wanted by police for beating a 70-year-old woman in San Francisco on July 31. The victim, who has been identified as Mrs. Ren, went outside for the first time on July 31. after a period of time. She was in hiding since the COVID pandemic began. During her outing, Mrs. Ren was approached by a group of children who asked her for the time. She gave them the time and showed them her watch because she felt that they might not have understood her English.
Santa Rosa man arrested for illegally possessing firearm
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Santa Rosa on Friday arrested a man in connection with illegally possessing a firearm. Cristian Fernando Hernandez Gonzalez, 21, of Santa Rosa, was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a concealed firearm that is not […]
SF man arrested in aggravated assault of commissioner-at-large Greg Chew, police say
Police took 34-year-old Derrick Yearby into custody in connection with the Aug. 2 attack. He is facing felony assault charges.
ksro.com
Woman Arrested for DUI After Crashing into Four Vehicles in Petaluma
A woman has been arrested after crashing into four vehicles in Petaluma. On Friday night, the motorist was driving westbound on Lakeville Highway and struck a vehicle in front of them. The vehicle that was struck pulled off onto the shoulder of the road near Browns Lane while the suspect’s vehicle continued westbound. The suspect then struck a second vehicle on Lakeville at Frates Road with that vehicle pulling over as well. The suspect continued and struck a parked vehicle on Lakeville at South McDowell and a fourth vehicle that was parked on Casa Grande Road at South McDowell Boulevard. Three fled the vehicle after the fourth crash with only the driver, Kaytlyn Kiley, being located by police. Kiley was taken to Petaluma Valley Hospital and then arrested for Driving under Influence, Hit and Run and Possession of a Narcotic. Three illegal narcotics were located in the suspect’s vehicle.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Washington Avenue in Alameda County
Officials reported a fatal motorcycle crash involving a van on Castro Street and Washington Avenue in Alameda County on the afternoon of Saturday, July 30, 2022. The motorcycle accident took place around 4:10 p.m. and involved a van, according to the San Leandro Police Department. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle...
kgoradio.com
Smash and Grabs Take Over Outside Lands
Outside Lands brings talented artists, wonderful exhibits, eager tourists and unfortunately – quick thieves. Patrick Fondiller and his daughter, Ruby, know the effects of theft all too well. After traveling from Brooklyn to San Francisco, Patrick and Ruby parked their rental car on Steiner Street before getting lunch. While...
danvillesrupdates.com
Shot Fired, Witness Pistol Whipped During Danville Armed Robbery at Shopping Center
DANVILLE – A witness was pistol-whipped by one of three suspects during an armed robbery in the Livery Shopping Center Saturday afternoon. At around 2:44 pm Saturday, officers with the Danville Police Department were notified of an armed robbery at the Livery Shopping Center on Sycamore Valley Road. As...
