Mashed

TikTok Is Shocked By The Prices At LA's Favorite Luxury Grocery Chain

As of this summer, food inflation was recorded to be at its highest point in 40 years, and food prices across the U.S. have been soaring as a direct result. Even grocery chains known for low-cost options have increased the price of some of their bestselling items. For example, some of Costco customers' food court faves — the cheap chicken bake and economical soda — have jumped in price by anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00. But while U.S.A Today reported that people throughout the country are facing serious money challenges due to the rapidly increasing cost of food, TikTok has uncovered a luxury grocery chain based in LA with prices that were sky high long before inflation took root.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Mashed

What Happened To Casa Roma After Kitchen Nightmares?

Anyone who's been watching Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" since the very beginning will no doubt remember the Casa Roma episode. The family-owned restaurant in Lancaster, California, was infamous for having one of the grossest kitchens in the show's history — no easy feat considering some of the questionable sanitation practices in the restaurants Ramsay has visited.
LANCASTER, CA
Fox News

Anne Heche 'drank vodka' with 'wine chasers' in podcast posted before 'horrific' Los Angeles crash

Anne Heche "drank vodka" with "wine chasers" during a "Better Together" podcast recording with co-host Heather Duffy, which was posted hours before the fiery collision Heche reportedly caused on Friday when she crashed her Mini Cooper into a home in Mar Vista, California. The Apple podcast was published on Friday and then removed from the platform. It's unclear when the episode was taped.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

2 Restaurant Chains We Said Goodbye To So Far in 2022—Say It Ain't So!

Nothing beats the feeling of eating at a restaurant. Fast food or not, it’s almost always a unique experience whenever you get the chance to try meals outside the comfort of your own home—or kitchen. However, the sad reality is some places don’t always last forever. Along the way, certain factors come into play and affect the operation of these brands.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How Much Of Cracker Barrel's Food Is Microwaved?

"Made-to-order." "Made in-house." "From scratch." You've probably seen these phrases before. How often have you read a menu that boasted about an item that was "freshly made" or something that was prepared "from scratch?" While some may take it as a sign that this is a place where you could get good quality food, a more cynical person would say that's all fancy marketing talk and cynically surmise that many items in the restaurant are either frozen or pre-made and tossed in some janky microwave to make it look freshly prepared.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Even More Frozen Pizzas Just Got Recalled

Pizza night just got even more difficult to enjoy. Following similar recalls in New England and Florida, Danny's Sub and Pizza on July 28 recalled nearly 20,000 pounds of frozen meat pizza products. The products were recalled were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. Consumers were first alerted to...
FLORIDA STATE
Mashed

Here's How Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Stays So Cheap In 2022

With inflation on the rise, it might cost you more than five bucks per gallon to put gas in your car. CNN Business states that housing costs are up more than 5% from 2021, and food costs 10% more. This squeeze affects everyone, but some brands are fighting back by finding new ways to cut expenses and keep prices reasonable.
ARIZONA STATE
Mashed

Why A Wine Photo Has Trader Joe's Shoppers Crying Inflation

As temperatures rose, popsicles swamped the frozen sections at supermarkets, and calendars filled up with beach days and bonfire evenings, news of America's inflation crisis threw a bucket of cold water on everyone's sunny moods. While reports clearly indicated that the country was facing its worst food inflation crisis in four decades, things got real for consumers when its effects could be seen on the price tags at weekly grocery runs (via U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Cheerios Brought Back A Limited-Edition Flavor That Not Everyone Is Ready For

Fans of this oaty "O," however, might have to be adventurous sorts to try whatever all the new variations General Mills has thrown at them over the years. While most might be familiar with the original, Honey Nut, Apple Cinnamon, and Multi-grain members of the Cheerios family, there is a bevy of lesser-known cousins that make up this eclectic family tree. But not all of them have gotten glowing responses.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

Are we losing our appetite for sandwiches? Soaring price of ingredients for fillings takes a bite out of our beloved lunchtime snack

The great British sarnie is facing an unprecedented cost-of-filling crisis. As well as soaring prices for ingredients, the sandwich is also under threat from working from home, changing tastes and staff shortages at manufacturers. Makers have been forced to slash the number of their products, raise prices and offer £1,200...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Why Florida's Choice Of State Dessert Has People In A Tizzy

The state of Florida may be best known for its citrus fruit, but when it comes to dessert, the Sunshine State wants you to know that a part of its heart belongs to strawberry shortcake. At least that's what it indicated in March, when Governor Ron de Santis signed SB 1006, which anoints strawberry shortcake "made with Florida strawberries and topped with whipped cream from Florida dairies" as the state's official dessert, per WUSF. Well, Florida's other state official dessert, really, as key lime pie was given the same title in 2006, per Change.org.
FLORIDA STATE
pymnts

Whole Foods Co-Founder John Mackey Launching Restaurant, Wellness Chain

The co-founder of Whole Foods Market has plans to launch a series of vegetarian restaurants and wellness centers after retiring from the grocery chain next month. As Bloomberg reported Monday (Aug. 8), John Mackey is listed as a partner in Healthy American LLC, which is aiming to launch a national network of restaurants and wellness centers that offer spa and fitness services.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Crumbl Cookies' New Flavor Takes Ice Cream To The Next Level

In a food climate where "more is more" seems to reign supreme, the tried-and-true cookie flavor of chocolate chip just isn't going to get folks running like it used to. Sure, chocolate chip cookies will always be loved, but in the current competitive market of national cookie companies, brands need to get bigger and bolder with their flavors. For Crumbl Cookies, off-the-wall desserts are a challenge it's not afraid to take on.
FOOD & DRINKS
