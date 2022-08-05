As of this summer, food inflation was recorded to be at its highest point in 40 years, and food prices across the U.S. have been soaring as a direct result. Even grocery chains known for low-cost options have increased the price of some of their bestselling items. For example, some of Costco customers' food court faves — the cheap chicken bake and economical soda — have jumped in price by anywhere from 10 cents to $1.00. But while U.S.A Today reported that people throughout the country are facing serious money challenges due to the rapidly increasing cost of food, TikTok has uncovered a luxury grocery chain based in LA with prices that were sky high long before inflation took root.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO