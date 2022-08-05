Bryan Broadcasting Representation At The 2022 Texas Association Of Broadcasters Convention

Read on wtaw.com
Flailing Texas Democrats Finally Unfurl Platform Filled with Utopian Socialist Designs
AUSTIN – Texas Democrats failed to approve a party platform during their state convention in Dallas July 14 - 16 because of a lack of a quorum. There were not enough Texas Democrats in attendance to vote on the platform. Over the weekend during the sleepy weekend news cycle, the leadership of the minority party released an update of it's marching orders for candidates up and down the ballot and it is very consistent with the current hard left, socialist policies being chiseled out in Washington; wealth redistribution, disarming the public, 'fixing' the electric grid which has been working…
‘Flee Texas’ service launches to help LGBTQ people leave state
Lauren Rodriguez credits the political climate in Texas and restrictions pursued by the state legislature related to the transgender community for cementing her decision to seek a life outside the U.S.
Texas Republicans are trying to sell school choice measures, but rural conservatives aren’t buying
As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
70% of Texas teachers are on the verge of quitting, survey finds
A vast majority of teachers in Texas say they are on the verge of quitting, according to a recent survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA). Seventy percent of surveyed teachers said they were seriously considering leaving teaching altogether — the highest ever recorded number in the teacher moonlighting and morale survey.
Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky
As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries
AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?
There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
Central Texas workforce org awarded $12M through federal Good Jobs Challenge
The Good Jobs Challenge awarded 32 winning projects with funding out of a pool of 509 applicants, according to a federal news release.
Brazos Valley Non-Profit Agencies Invited To Register For The Fourth Annual “Brazos Valley Gives” Fundraiser
The Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley has opened the application period for the fourth annual day of giving known as “Brazos Valley Gives”. Foundation president Patricia Gerling says this year’s goal is for 165 non-profit agencies to participate in asking for monetary donations of a combined $1 million dollars.
Brazos County Historical Society Receives A State Award And College Station’s Historic Preservation Committee Presents Its 111th Marker
Brazos County commissioners during their August 2 meeting learned that the Brazos County historical committee received a state ward. Committee chairman Henry Mayo said the state historical commission award was for local efforts during 2021. Mayo says Brazos County is one of the highest generating counties for historical markers on an annual basis. Adjoining counties that also received the state’s distinguished service award were Burleson, Washington, and Milam counties.
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio with Texas Oncology said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats...
15 Texas Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
From 2010 to 2020, Texas' population grew by 4 million -- more than any other state, according to moveBuddha. As population booms, typically, so do home prices, and that's definitely been the case for...
Video shows calf riding shotgun down Texas highway
Texans are used to seeing some unusual things while driving on the highway: hairy tarantulas, sweet proposals and even dancing on top of cars. Now, people are going wild on TikTok after a pickup truck driver was seen cruising down the freeway with an unusual passenger next to him. TikTok...
CarMax building dealership on Texas 6 in College Station
CarMax, the nation’s largest used car retailer, is building a dealership off Texas 6 in College Station that is slated to open in spring 2023. The dealership will be located at 1320 Pavilion Avenue, next to Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que. A CarMax spokesperson said the dealership is expected to have 150 used vehicles on the lot. This will be the 26th CarMax location in Texas.
Texas A&M Football Holds Open Practice
Texas A&M Football held its first open practice of the Fall Sunday at Kyle Field. Fans were invited to watch the team conduct drills in preparation for September 3rd’s season opener against Sam Houston State. The team also held a media day feature Coach Jimbo Fisher, as well as...
