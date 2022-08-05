ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford County Schools student killed in Murfreesboro crash

By Caitlin Huff, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student at Rutherford County Schools died Friday morning after being hit by a car. Now, Murfreesboro Police said they’re searching for a witness to the incident.

A spokesperson for Rutherford County Schools said the crash happened near a bus stop on Main Street in Murfreesboro. Today was the first day of school and the student had ridden the bus and recently got off before the accident.

Murfreesboro police said they are searching for the driver of a gray Toyota Tacoma pickup who may be “a vital witness” to what happened. They reiterated that a school bus was not involved in the incident.

Murfreesboro police said E. Main Street from Rutherford Boulevard to Twin Oak Drive was closed while investigators worked the incident that occurred around 10:25 a.m. The roadway reopened around 1:30 p.m.

The school district said it is working with the Murfreesboro Police Department in their investigation. The student’s name, school, age and grade level were not released as the family has requested complete privacy.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, and all those who are impacted by this tragedy,” Director of Schools Dr. Jimmy Sullivan said. “We respect the work of our local law enforcement as they investigate.”

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

