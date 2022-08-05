School leaders to parents: Being in class first day is imperative

Read on www.wvua23.com
Related
wvua23.com
Alabama commencement Saturday awards 1,400-plus degrees
The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,400 degrees during its Summer 2022 Commencement Ceremony Saturday morning. Graduates were from 18 countries, 43 states and 55 Alabama counties, including 192 first-generation students, 17 veterans and nine active duty military members. You can watch the whole event right here.
wvua23.com
First responders host National Night Out Aug. 2
National Night Out is celebrated annually in all areas of the country to help strengthen the relationship of first responders and their communities. Tuesday night, first responders in Tuscaloosa celebrated the day at Snow Hinton Park with free food, activities for children & socializing with their peers. Jessica McDaniel, with...
wvua23.com
Traffic in Northport neighborhood causing concerns
Traffic is causing some problems for residents in the Forest Manor neighborhood in Northport. Residents are asking for speed tables to slow drivers down, but say their requests have been denied by the city of Northport. Neighborhood resident Christi Prince said drivers are not coming to a complete stop at...
wvua23.com
2 stabbed in Friday evening incident in Tuscaloosa
The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating a Friday night incident in which two people were stabbed. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Ninth Street at Shamrock Downs Apartments near the University of Alabama campus. Investigators said two men were taken to DCH Regional Medical Center with stab ones. One...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Vegan Florida mom faces sentence in starvation death of son
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A mother who followed a strict vegan diet in Florida faces sentencing for the malnutrition death of her 18-month-old son. Thirty-eight-year-old Sheila O’Leary was convicted in June of first-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated manslaughter, child abuse and two counts of child neglect in the death of Ezra O’Leary.
wvua23.com
Gas prices sink another 15 cents
Gas prices in Alabama fell an average of 15.1 cents over the past week, bringing the state down to an average of $3.61 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy‘s survey of 3,358 gas stations in Alabama. The prices in Alabama are 66 cents per gallon lower than...
wvua23.com
Woman arrested after morning police chase in Tuscaloosa
A Tuscaloosa woman who had several outstanding warrants now has even more after a police chase this morning. The woman fled around 10:45 a.m. from West Alabama Narcotics Task Force Officers who approached the woman, who has not yet been identified. Those officers and Tuscaloosa Police Department patrol officers began...
wvua23.com
Coker man dies in early-morning ATV wreck
A man from Coker has died in the wake of a single-vehicle crash involving an all-terrain vehicle early Monday. The crash happened on Pate Road in Tuscaloosa County, about 13 miles east of Northport city limits. David L. St. Clair, 52, was fatally injured when the ATV he was driving...
Comments / 0