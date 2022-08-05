The Ketchikan Borough Assembly passed a four-pronged measure Monday aimed at alleviating the area’s housing crunch. Starting in mid-August, Ketchikan’s borough will allow four-plexes to be built in medium- or high-density residential zones without a public Planning Commission hearing as long as there’s at least one parking space available for each unit. That includes most residential lots within Ketchikan city limits, with the exception of the Shoreline Drive neighborhood and some undeveloped lots near Ketchikan Lakes.

KETCHIKAN, AK ・ 3 DAYS AGO