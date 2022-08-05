Wyatt’s Lemonade Stand building on success, one sweet cup at a time

Read on www.bhpioneer.com
Related
‘I think this project is about love’: New splash pad opens in South Dakota
A grand opening of a project in western South Dakota is near and dear to the hearts of a well-known family.
Black Hills Pioneer
Turtle power!
STURGIS — Amid the craziness that has consumed Main Street in Sturgis for this year’s 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally there exists a make-shift turtle sanctuary. Well, actually it’s one of those flimsy plastic kiddie pools filled with a little water, a few rocks and some branches with vibrant green leaves. Its inhabitant is Krush – a pint-sized turtle who wandered into the yard adjacent Paws on Main earlier this week.
South Dakota Steakhouse Named One of the Very Best in U.S.
With top-quality beef, a diverse menu, and topped off with its famous cowboy butter; it's no surprise this South Dakota favorite was singled out among the very best in the U.S. Of course, the specialty at this establishment is steak, but that's far from the only thing on the menu.
Black Hills Pioneer
Jacket Ride set for Tuesday
SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University invites motorcyclists and supporters to join the 10th annual BHSU Dennis Kirk Jacket Ride for veterans scholarships during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The 2022 Jacket Ride will be held Tuesday with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Joy Center on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Bikers make pit stop at Sioux Falls business
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Thousands of bikers made their way to the City of Riders over the weekend for the first weekend of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. There’s plenty of places along the way for riders to stop along the way. J&L Harley-Davidson is a pit stop...
kotatv.com
Ellsworth to conduct B-1 flyover for Sturgis Military Appreciation Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A B-1 aircrew from the 28th Bomb Wing will perform a flyover above Main Street in Sturgis. The flyover is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday as part of the 22nd annual Veterans Recognition Ceremony. The ceremony honoring veterans begins at 2 p.m. in Sturgis with...
newscenter1.tv
Off-Road Racers compete in the Black Hills Throwdown at the Buffalo Chip
STURGIS, S.D. – The Buffalo Chip hosted the Ultra4 Black Hills Throwdown this weekend. Over 80 drivers from across the United States competed on the two-mile course which features a wide variety of different terrain. Racing events are scheduled throughout the week at the Buffalo Chip. For complete results,...
newscenter1.tv
Local kid spends birthday money to raise funds for victims
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A young kid, Taten Adams, has taken it into his hands to raise money for the Crisis Intervention Shelter Service in Sturgis through a lemonade stand. Taten explained that he got the idea to do this after hearing most domestic abuse survivors show up with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2022 Kicks Off Today: Meet the Biker Legend Who Founded the Event
On Friday, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally will see thousands of bikers ride into the Black Hills of South Dakota. To commemorate the occasion, we’re taking a look at the man who founded the iconic chopper rally. Long before the word ‘Sturgis’ became synonymous with the annual gathering...
This South Dakota Restaurant Is Known For A Single Menu Item
When you think of all the types of restaurants in South Dakota there isn't a category we miss out on. From fine dining to family. Fast food to the buffet. Casual to take-n-bake. But there is one restaurant in the state that does a knock-out job on ONE thing. Steak!...
newscenter1.tv
2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong
STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
newscenter1.tv
August 8 Sturgis Rally events and weekend numbers
STURGIS, S.D. — The Sturgis Rally is in full swing, with plenty of events to offer throughout the week. Legendary City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 5K @ 8 a.m. V Twin Visionary Motorcycle Show at Harley-Davidson Rally Point @ 11 a.m — 4 p.m. 5th Annual Mayor’s Charity...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women
A major crime that takes place every year during the Sturgis Rally is human trafficking and Indigenous girls are a common target.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally traffic counts out-pacing 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 2022 Sturgis Rally could be on pace for the highest attendance since the 75th anniversary in 2015. The state’s traffic count for the first three days is about 13,000 more than in 2021. The three-day traffic count is 179,726 compared to 167,094 in 2021, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.
KELOLAND TV
Crews rescue dehydrated hiker on Sunday Gulch Trail
CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Custer County rescued a dehydrated hiker on the Sunday Gulch Trail Friday afternoon. According to the Custer County S.D. Search and Rescue, crews responded to a page staying the hiker was dizzy and unable to walk. The hiker was suffering from dehydration due to the high temperatures.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
wdayradionow.com
Fatal crash on day one of Sturgis rally in South Dakota
(Sturgis, SD) -- One person is dead after a motorcycle crash during the first official day of South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. South Dakota officials say a 58-year-old male was killed when his Harley-Davidson rear-ended another motorcycle Saturday morning. The second driver sustained non-life threatening injuries. None of the drivers were wearing a helmet.
KELOLAND TV
Sturgis Rally Tally 2022: DUIs up, 2 fatal crashes
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Throughout the Sturgis Rally, law enforcement agencies are tracking crashes and crimes. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety releases a Sturgis Rally Tally – a 24-hour (6 a.m. to 6 a.m.) recap for crashes, DUI arrests, drug arrests, citations and warnings for both Sturgis and the Rapid City district.
cowboystatedaily.com
British Tourist Still Hospitalized After Bison Attack; Remains Partially Paralyzed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s been seven weeks since British tourist Amelia Dean was gored and flipped by a bison in Custer State Park. Dean is still hospitalized in Rapid City, South Dakota where she is going through therapy to deal with partial paralysis...
kelo.com
Second fatality during the Sturgis rally
SUMMERSET, S.D. (KELO.com) — A second fatal crash during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Sunday afternoon, the driver of a Honda motorcycle swerved to miss a GMC Envoy two miles west of Summerset on I-90, hit the vehicle, and was thrown. The driver of a Harley Davidson then hit the first motorcycle lying in the roadway and was also thrown. The Harley driver died at the scene. The operator of the Honda suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
Comments / 0