Featured Local Job: Welders, Fabricators and General Shop Employees

Featured Local Job: Police Officers
The Emlenton Borough is hiring new and experienced police officers for an expanding, rural police department. Seeking applicants with strong community policing skills suited for small-town/rural police work. Competitive wages, benefits, flexible scheduling. Full-Time Chief: $25-$30/hr + benefits. Full-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr + benefits. Part-Time Patrolman: $20-$25/hr. Application available online at...
Featured Local Job: Food Production Line Worker
K.B. Pizza, Inc, in Franklin, currently has an opening for a Food Production Line Worker. K.B. Pizza is a bakery manufacturing facility producing partially-baked pizza crusts, dough balls, and frozen sheeted dough for major food service distributors, retail outlets, and institutions. Their website is https://kbpizza.com/. Who They are Looking For:
butlerradio.com
Butler Farm Show Begins
The Butler Farm Show begins Monday. It’s an annual tradition that stretches back to 1948, celebrating agriculture and farming in the area. Today, gates open at 8:30 a.m. and rides will begin at 4 p.m. The evening is highlighted by the mini modified tractor pull beginning at 7 p.m....
Dive Bar & Grille ownership buys former Rum Runners site in Ross in plan to move restaurant
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Clint Kuskie measures the distance from his original location for Dive Bar & Grille in Wexford and his new one in Ross in the measure of time, estimating the new restaurant at 3385 Babcock Boulevard is a 12 or 14 minute drive if you make the traffic lights.
SPONSORED: Don’t Miss the ‘Make This the Summer’ Event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram
CLARION, Pa. – Get big deals at the “Make This the Summer” event at Clarion Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. Get 0% financing for 48 months on new Ram Pick-ups, Jeep Renegades, and Dodge Durangos. Or – get 0% financing for 72 months on a new Jeep...
Titusville Herald
‘Cheap old’ Titusville house goes viral
Titusville is full of old homes. Unfortunately, some have fallen into disrepair. One account on Instagram, called @Cheapoldhouses, is trying to make sure that these old houses are saved. A Titusville house, located at 603 W. Walnut St., was recently featured on the page, which has more than 1.9 million followers.
Featured Local Job: YMCA Child Care Assistant Teachers
OIL CITY, Pa. – The Oil City YMCA Younger Days Child Care Center is NOW HIRING (3) Part-time Assistant Teachers to begin in August 2022. Are you a passionate, caring leader looking to foster cognitive, social-emotional, and physical development for pre-school or school-aged children? We are looking for cause-driven leaders who model values of honesty, respect, responsibility, and caring as mentors.
Local vet clinic shutting doors due to staffing shortage
On Aug. 12, a local low to no-cost veterinary clinic will temporarily close its doors due to a medical staffing shortage.
Postal Worker Attacked While Delivering Mail
CONNOQUENESSING TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing charges for allegedly attacking a postal worker while he was delivering the mail. Butler-based State Police said the incident happened on August 3 around 10:57 a.m. in Connoquenessing Township, Butler County. According to police, Todd Laverenge Hovis, 56, of...
cranberryeagle.com
Armstrong County acquires railway corridor to create rail-trail addition
Local cyclists, joggers, walkers and nature lovers will have another 14 miles of rail-trail to enjoy, thanks to a recent acquisition by the commissioners in neighboring Armstrong County. Chris Ziegler, executive director of Armstrong Trails, announced that Armstrong has finalized the deal to acquire the Kiski Junction Corridor and Bridge...
Local fire engine closed Sunday
Youngstown Fire Department said that fire engine 7, located at Station 1 in Youngstown will not be in operation today.
Pittsburgh bank merger moves to next step as Standard fully becomes Dollar in 2023
PITTSBURGH — More than 14 months after Pittsburgh’s seventh-largest bank completed its acquisition of No. 19, conversion continues to unfold. On Sept. 6, Dollar Bank and Monroeville-based Standard AVB Financial Corp. will legally merge, Standard said in a letter sent earlier this week to its customers. It will operate as a division of Dollar.
butlerradio.com
Muddy Creek Oil Well to Welcome Visitors on Saturday
Visitors are invited to come and see an award-winning restoration site of an antique oil well later this week. On Saturday (August 13), visitors are invited to come out to the Muddy Creek Oil Well on Park Road in Prospect. The site features a Bessemer Gas Engine and Marshall-Barr Number 19 oil well equipment that is restored and open for visitors to hear and see the industry that powered the region.
myprogressnews.com
John R. Huey Auctioneer - Howard Meyer Estate Auction
SLIPPERY ROCK TWP-BUTLER CO. or Approx 2 Miles North of the Stone House on RT 8. Watch For Huey Auction Signs. 7.95 AC Zoned Commercial Nice Level Laying Land w/ Excellent Frontage on RT 8 w/ Nice Ready To Move into 90’x 84’ Pole Bldg w/ (3) Over Hd Doors, (1) Slider, Fully Cemented w/ Additional Tool Room. Sells w/ Over Hd Hoist & Waist Oil Furnace w/ Approx 3 +/- Ac Parking Lot Area. ALSO Includes 2 Story ½ Home w/ Kitchen, Dining Rom, Living Room, Full Bath, Full Basement, Spacious Yard Baseboard Elec. Heat – Well & Septic.( NEEDS TLC). RE TERMS: $25,000.00 Down Day Of Auction (NON REFUNDABLE) Balance in 30 Days or Upon Delivery of Deed. ALSO SELLING from same location @ Absolute Auction to High Bidder * No Minimum * No Reserves:
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
State police release list of ten most wanted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
newsonthegreen.com
The bear might still be out there
The bear might still be out there. In the July print edition, NEWS On the Green published a story on bear sightings in June throughout Brookfield and Masury, which ended when a bear that was tranquilized in Sharon was relocated. NEWS On the Green had reached out to the Pennsylvania...
Grove City Premium Outlets announces three newcomers
GROVE CITY, Pa. — Simon Property Group announced that Starbuck’s Coffee, Versona and Forever 21 will soon be joining the retail mix at the Grove City Premium Outlets. According to an announcement, Starbuck’s and Versona, a women’s apparel and accessories store, are both slated to open in late August.
Area Firefighters Called to Fire at Smuckers Plant
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Firefighters from four area companies were called to a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant in New Bethlehem on Friday evening. A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the call came in at 7:18 p.m. on Friday, August 5, for a fire at the J.M. Smucker Co. plant located on Keck Avenue in New Bethlehem.
Pitt News
Six on-campus construction projects to know about this fall
For any new or returning students, it’s always helpful to know what is going on and what changes to look out for on campus. Pitt has an expansive campus and an abundance of buildings and resources already available and in use, so it may surprise new students to learn just how much development is in the works in Oakland. The Campus Master Plan has the 20-30 year road map, so here are the highlights of some of the projects currently underway.
