State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County

Kait 8
One dead in officer-involved shooting in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Arkansas State Police said a man died after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his house and law enforcement tried to have him surrender. According to a news release, Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and state troopers responded to the scene around 3:45...
neareport.com
Kait 8
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
neareport.com
KNOE TV8
Arkansas State Police investigating inmate’s death
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State police are investigating the death of a Jonesboro man at a Northeast Arkansas jail. According to a news release from Arkansas State Police, 35-year-old Matthew Scott Shipman died early Wednesday morning, Aug. 3, at the Lawrence County Detention Center. Shipman’s body has been sent...
KTLO
Woman, child taken to hospital following 1-vehicle accident in Baxter County
A woman and child from Corning were taken by ambulance to Baxter Regional Medical Center following a one-vehicle accident late Friday afternoon in southeastern Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Mahalie Hathaway had what was described as a suspected minor injury, and the 4-year-old male was possibly injured. According to the Baxter County...
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County for raping minor
Cody Redding (Photo courtesy of Fulton County Sheriff’s Office) A man is in the Fulton County Detention Center on accusations of raping a child on multiple occasions. Twenty-six-year-old Cody Redding is charged with 14 counts of rape and two counts each of sexually grooming a child and sexual indecency with a child. All charges are felonies.
5newsonline.com
Death of Arkansas officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
KTLO
Izard County inmate back in trouble after stealing phone time
An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.
KTLO
Man arrested in Fulton County after seriously injuring nephew with a chair
A man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked his nephew at a residence in Mammoth Spring, sending him to a Memphis hospital with life threatening injuries. Law enforcement in Fulton County arrested 42-year-old Marshall Eddy on a charge of domestic battery in the 2nd degree. According to the probable...
KYTV
Missouri Highway Patrol investigates deadly wrong-way crash near Branson; victim identified
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way crash in Taney County. Carla McSpadden, 50, of Bradford, Ark., died in the crash. Emergency personnel responded to the head-on crash Thursday just before midnight near U.S. 65 and Bear Creek Road. Investigators say McSpadden was traveling...
Kait 8
Jonesboro fire crews put out grill fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Fire crews responded to a Saturday grill fire. According to Jonesboro E-911 Dispatch, fire crews were dispatched to a house in the 2100-block on North Patrick Street for a reported house fire. Region 8 News reporter Jace Passmore went to the scene, where fire crews...
Kait 8
Police chief on leave after gun sold to pawn shop
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) – The Hoxie police chief is on paid leave after the city attorney said a police department gun was sold to a Lawrence County pawn shop. Nancy Hall told Region 8 News her office received a tip on Monday that Chief Glen Smith sold a department gun to a pawn shop and immediately began investigating. Chief Smith was placed on leave Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Concrete barrier added to popular intersection
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – If your daily commute goes through the intersection of Stallings Lane and South Caraway Road, there’s a new change to be aware of. A permanent median barrier has been added to the intersection after several crashes forced the Jonesboro Police Department to close a section of the road.
KATV
Small earthquake reported in Northeast Arkansas Monday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A small earthquake was recorded early Monday morning in Mississippi County, as reported by our news content partners at KAIT 8 News. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was...
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Kait 8
Popular intersection to add new traffic light
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip through Brookland is going to have one extra stop soon. Following a string of crashes on Highway 49, the Arkansas Department of Transportation will be adding a traffic light. The light will go at the intersection of Highway 49 and County Road 762, also...
whiterivernow.com
New Highway 367 White River bridge at Newport opens
After numerous delays, a highway construction project at Newport is now complete, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT). The new Highway 367 bridge over the White River at Newport opened to traffic on Friday morning. The bridge replaces the town’s old steel truss “Blue Bridge,” which has been...
Kait 8
Bear sighting “not unusual”, state official says
HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A bear sighting in Sharp County caught the attention of many residents on Wednesday, Aug. 3, when it climbed a tree in a well-populated area. Mike Gray owns the property in Highland where the curious bear made a scene. He said it was one of the...
Kait 8
Church opens clothing closet to community
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - A church in Northeast Arkansas is helping the community after opening its clothing closet for two days. The clothing drive was meant to help those who needed clothes before school starts back in the area. Event organizers said it was one of the largest events...
