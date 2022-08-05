State Police reviewing inmate death in Lawrence County

An inmate in the Izard County Detention Center is back in trouble after allegedly using another inmate’s pre-paid phone card without permission. Investigators with the Izard County Sheriff’s Office were contacted by an inmate who stated the balances on his calling cards were diminishing irregularly. Upon learning the information the calling card vendor was contacted to explain the irregularities on the card.

IZARD COUNTY, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO