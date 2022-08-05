ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agawam, MA

WWLP 22News

Inside look at Dakin Humane Society’s Kitten Street Team

(Mass Appeal) – The Dakin Humane Society is known for all the great work they do taking in animals and finding them loving homes. It’s more than that though. The organization also has a Kitten Street Team, an all-volunteer team that responds to public sightings of colonies of feral cats and kittens. Alesha Pisano, one of the volunteers, has more on the great work they do.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Learn how to play pickleball on National Pickleball Day!

(Mass Appeal) – Today marks National Pickleball Day, a game that was invented nearly 60 years old but has grown in popularity just over the past few. So to celebrate we’re serving up some fun! Dena Polverari, Westfield Pickleball Incorporation board member, gives us a lesson.
WESTFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

97th annual Italian Festival held in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Enfield hosted its 97th annual Italian festival Sunday evening. For almost a century, this festival has been serving up authentic Italian dishes in a fun and family-friendly environment. This celebration will soon be a 100 year old tradition. And 22News spoke to organizers about what people brings people back, year after year, to this feast.
ENFIELD, CT
WWLP 22News

This week marks National Health Center Week

(Mass Appeal) – August 7 through August 13 marks National Health Center Week. Three community health centers in Springfield are celebrating the community and the history health centers have. Tracy Oni, Community Health Administrator, talks more on the great work they do.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
City
Agawam, MA
WWLP 22News

The benefits of having student interns to you, the business, the student, and the school

(Mass Appeal) – It is one of many responsibilities of a business owner to help train the next generation of workforce by including student interns into their business. They will find it very rewarding for themselves, the business, the student, and the school. Donna Shibley owner of Pilgrim Candle in Westfield, Junior Delgado, Director of the Career Center at Westfield State University and Samantha Palmer, a student at Westfield State University are with us now to talk more about interning.
WESTFIELD, MA

