Wrestling Open Results (8/4): Waves & Curls, Marcus Mathers, Brick City Boyz In Action

Adam Cole Turns on the Young Bucks and WWE Women's Tag Team Tournament (Tag Talk #9)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (haleyanne_) discuss the Hung Bucks reunion from AEW Dynamite, the WWE women's tag team tournament, a potential Sasha Banks and Naomi return, and miscellaneous tag team news.
Matt Menard Reveals Injuries Suffered At AEW Blood & Guts
Matt Menard is on the mend. "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard will be on the sidelines for the time being as he suffered a variety of injuries at AEW Blood & Guts. In a new video posted by JOFO In The Ring, Menard revealed that he tore parts of his shoulder, labrum, and rotator cuff during AEW Blood & Guts.
Matt Hardy: One Last Battle Between The Hardys And Edge & Christian Would Be 'Pretty Magical'
Matt Hardy and Christian Cage recently renewed their rivalry, and the Hardy brother would like to add their respective tag team partners into the mix. Cage faced Hardy on the August 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. For many fans, this bout was a blast from the past. In the early years of their careers, The Hardys often clashed with Edge and Christian in WWE. The two teams competed in some historic battles, including their classic Ladder Match at No Mercy 1999. Many years later, Cage and both Hardys are members of the AEW roster, while Edge remains with WWE.
Nick Gage: Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho Barbed Wire Everywhere Sucked
Nick Gage weighs in on Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston's barbed wire battle. The Painmaker returned to AEW at AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest week two when Jericho battled Eddie Kingston in a barbed wire everywhere match to culminate their feud. The Painmaker previously showed up for a deathmatch against Nick Gage in July 2021.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (8/8): Lucha Bros, Ruby Soho, Dark Order, More In Action
The August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (8/8) Lucha Bros vs. Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Parker Boudreaux vs. Casey Carrington.
James Storm Wants Beer Money Reunion, WWE Stars Upset With Liv Morgan Being Booed, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Saturday, August 6, 2022. -Rhea Ripley and Kayla Braxton have both commented on the Friday Night SmackDown fans booing Liv Morgan during her promo on the show. -James Storm had responded to a tweet about a potential Beer Money reunion with Bobby Roode....
Josh Woods Signed To AEW/ROH Agreement
Fightful has learned more about the ROH/AEW agreement, and some of the talent that is working within it. It was established to Fightful that not everyone who was on ROH Death Before Dishonor is signed, either to a tiered or a full-time deal. There were several former ROH talent who appeared on the show and are still completely free agents.
Bridges Weren't Burned In Jonathan Gresham-Tony Khan-AEW Situation
Jonathan Gresham doesn't figure into AEW/ROH creative plans as of now after asking for his release. Fightful Select reported Sunday that Gresham asked for his release from the company. The situation was confirmed by both sides as "getting heated" privately. However, we were told from the AEW side of things, they were happy with how the match between Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli came off, and many respected the professionalism of him continuing with the match. Despite the heated nature of the conversation, it didn't appear that any bridges were burned. We also have yet to get a confirmation that a release was granted.
Tatum Paxley Says She'll Be Okay After 8/6 NXT Live Event Bout Was Stopped Early
Tatum Paxley provides an update on her status. At the August 6 NXT Live event, Tatum Paxley battled Sloane Jacobs in singles competition. The bout was stopped early after Paxley appeared to be injured. On Sunday evening, Paxley took to social media to inform fans that she will be okay...
Six Woman Tag Added To WWE Clash At The Castle
A new bout has been added to WWE Clash At The Castle. Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai kicked off the August 8 edition of WWE Raw. Bayley hampered on about Kai and SKY winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament before Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair interrupted. Bliss noted that Kai and SKY will most likely run into herself and Asuka in the second round of the tournament before challenging the trio to a six women tag match.
Claudio Castagnoli Reflects On Being Part Of DaParty
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. Speaking to "Doc"...
Bayley: I Wanted Something Different For The Division And To Use Women Who Were Underutilized
Bayley made her return to WWE television at WWE SummerSlam, aligning herself with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Bayley had been out of action since July 2021 with a torn ACL and her appearance at WWE SummerSlam was her first time in front of fans since the pandemic. Kai was released by WWE in April while SKY had been in NXT, but hadn't wrestled since NXT Stand & Deliver due to injury.
Sarah Schreiber Talks About The WWE Community Team, Says Titus O’Neil Is an Inspiration
Sarah Schreiber is proud to be a member of WWE's Community Team. Ever since she became apart of the WWE team back in 2019, Sarah Schreiber has become a fan favorite amongst the WWE universe. Not only does Schreiber fill her role on television excellently, she also is a big part of WWE's Community Team.
Alex Hammerstone To Defend MLW World Heavyweight Title At MLW Super Series
Alex Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship in an interpromotional match at MLW's debut in Atlanta. Major League Wrestling has officially announced that Lucha Libre AAA representative Bandido will challenge for the gold. Shortly before the announcement of the title match, MLW confirmed that AAA will participate in...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fayetteville, NC (8/7): Drew McIntyre Teams With Street Profits
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on August 7 from The Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville, NC. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fayetteville, NC (8/7) - WWE Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Asuka. - Finn Balor def. Dominik...
PWMania
Backstage News on Karrion Kross’ WWE Return, Big Changes for the Undisputed Title
Now that Karrion Kross has returned to WWE, he is apparently being considered for a major title shot. As previously mentioned, towards the end of Friday’s SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett made their return to WWE. While Drew McIntyre was getting ready to enter the ring for a fight with The Bloodline, Kross attacked him. McIntyre was destroyed by Kross and left him laying. A s a gift to The Bloodline, Scarlett placed an hourglass into the ring, and Kross taunted them by tapping his watch. Earlier in the day, it was reported that WWE officials were talking about Kross’ return.
Athena, Lucha Bros, Dark Order, More Set For 8/8 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW announced the following matches for the August 8 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. AEW Dark: Elevation (8/8) Ruby Soho & Skye Blue vs. Nikki Victory & Megan Myers. Parker Bordeaux vs. Casey Kerrington. Athena vs. Queen Aminata. Kiera Hogan &...
Scenic City Invitational 2022 Results (8/5): Billie Starkz, Masha Slamovich, More Compete
Night one of the Scenic City Invitational was held on August 5 from Soddy-Daisy High School in Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee. The event aired on IWTV. Scenic City Invitational 2022 Results (8/5) - Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022 First Round Match: Adam Priest def. Cole Radrick. - Scenic City Invitational Tournament 2022...
WWE Reveals Bracket For Upcoming WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament
The WWE Women's Tag Team Championships are back. When Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw back on May 16, the state of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships become very cloudy. After nearly three months of silence regarding the titles, WWE announced on August 5 that the titles would be coming back in a tournament that would start on tonight's Raw.
FTR Set To Complete On 8/10 AEW Dynamite Quake By The Lake
AEW Dynamite (8/10) - AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Chris Jericho. - TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Madison Rayne. Fightful will have live coverage of AEW Dynamite beginning at 8 p.m. ET. If you missed anything from AEW Battle of the Belts III, check out Fightful's full...
