Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.

Late Thursday night, BGE reported more than 50,000 customers without power.

By Friday afternoon, that number had been reduced to 24,000.

Still, BGE says it could take days for everyone to get their power turned back on.

The outages reportedly combine for about 900 jobs for technicians to complete. BGE has called in 800 partners to come in and assist with the efforts.

Central Maryland was among the hardest hit.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said that two to four inches of rain fell in Northeast Baltimore Thursday, impacting over 20,000 customers across the City.

The storms caused at least 65 trees to fall in Baltimore, dozens of which left roadways blocked. Many cars also found themselves submerged in water, according to Scott.

In neighboring Baltimore County, several schools were left without power forcing them to close Friday .

Then over in the southern portion of the State, a waterspout hit land causing significant damage on Smith Island.

WMAR-2 News obtained this video from Amy Somers which captured the eye of the storm.

According to Michael Ricci, Chief Spokesman for Governor Larry Hogan, 17 homes were damaged on the island.

Crews continue to be on the ground throughout the state, evaluating and assessing damage and debris caused by the storm.

Officials however are warning this might not have been the last of bad weather in the area.

"BGE is prepared for potential additional weather in the forecast for today and throughout the weekend. Because of potential additional weather, we anticipate the restoration process will be a multi-day event," BGE said in a statement. "We ask for customers' patience as crews work around-the-clock to restore power. Restoration times may not be available in some cases and are based on current conditions and damage."

For the latest updates on outages and restoration, click here .

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

