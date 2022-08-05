Anti-Semitic Graffiti Found Spray-Painted On Maryland Mailboxes: Reports

Baltimore County Police Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police Department (Facebook)

Outrage swept through a primarily Jewish neighborhood in Baltimore County after Swastikas were found spray-painted on a mailbox, reports WBAL.

The hate symbols, accompanied by the word "Cox", which many believe to be referencing republican Maryland Governor candidate Dan Cox, were seen along Greenspring Avenue in the Stevenson area, the outlet continued.

Police are reportedly investigating several claims of vandalism in the area.

Delegate Cox also released a statement condemning the acts of vandalism, stating that "such bigotry and criminal activity is evil and must be exposed and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law".

