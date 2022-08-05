ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Yeoh to Receive AFI Honorary Degree (Exclusive)

By Scott Feinberg
 3 days ago
Michelle Yeoh , the veteran Malaysian actress who is currently generating Oscar buzz for her performance in this spring’s breakout A24 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once , will be conferred with a Doctorate of Fine Arts by the American Film Institute “for contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image,” The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The presentation of that honor to Yeoh, as well as a Doctorate of Communication Arts to AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert — the inventor of a variety of color systems who joined the AFI Board of Trustees in 1987 and served until 2017, and who made possible the 2020 establishment of the Lawrence Herbert Alumni Center on the AFI campus — will take place during the AFI Conservatory ’s commencement ceremony celebrating the Class of 2022 on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

“Michelle Yeoh and Lawrence Herbert have inspired the world with their remarkable talents,” Bob Gazzale , AFI’s president and CEO, tells THR . “Though both of these trailblazers have proven impact in vastly different ways, it is their shared dedication to the art of the moving image that provides this proud moment for AFI to shine a proper light upon their gifts given us.”

This is the first of what will be likely many laurels bestowed upon Yeoh over the coming months, as the actress is basking in career-best reviews for her work in the mind-bending Everything Everywhere All at Once . Her more than 70 prior screen credits including the films Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , Memoirs of a Geisha , the Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies , Sunshine , Crazy Rich Asians , Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings .

Past recipients of AFI honorary degrees include Robert Altman , Maya Angelou , Saul Bass , Angela Bassett , Kathryn Bigelow , Mel Brooks , Carol Burnett , Anne V. Coates , Clint Eastwood , Roger Ebert , Nora Ephron , Jodie Foster , Lesli Linka Glatter , James Earl Jones , Lawrence Kasdan , Jeffrey Katzenberg , Kathleen Kennedy , Angela Lansbury , Spike Lee , David Lynch , Helen Mirren , Rita Moreno , Paul Schrader , Quentin Tarantino , Lily Tomlin , Robert Towne , Cicely Tyson , Haskell Wexler and John Williams .

Quentin Tarantino Offers Rare Review of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Quentin Tarantino says he doesn’t normally like to weigh in on current films, but he’s making an exception for Top Gun: Maverick. The director was asked about the film while appearing on the ReelBlend podcast this week with his Pulp Fiction co-writer, Roger Avary.More from The Hollywood ReporterGolden Trailer Awards: 'CODA,' 'The Matrix Resurrections' Among NominationsReese Witherspoon Says 'Top Gun: Maverick' Has Provided "A Lot of Inspiration" for 'Legally Blonde 3'Matchbox Car Movie In Development at Mattel, Skydance Tarantino began with the caveat that he doesn’t like to talk about new films “because then I’m only forced to say good things,...
Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident

Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
Bert Fields, Litigator to the Stars, Dies at 93

Bert Fields, the renowned entertainment litigator whose clients included Edward G. Robinson, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Tom Cruise, Warren Beatty, The Beatles and a host of other luminaries, studios and talent agencies, has died. He was 93. Fields died peacefully late Sunday night at his Malibu home, a spokesperson for his law firm, Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger Llp., announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterOlivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and 'Grease' Star, Dies at 73Lou Barlia, Camera Operator on 'Love Story,' 'Jaws' and 'Steel Magnolias,' Dies at 92David McCullough, Pulitzer-Winning Historian, Dies at 89 “For forty years, we were graced with Bert’s brilliance, decency and...
Famous birthdays for Aug. 6: Michelle Yeoh, Geri Halliwell

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881. -- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881. -- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904. -- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911.
Page Six

Mickey Rourke: Amber Heard is ‘abso-f–king-lutely’ a gold digger

Mickey Rourke thinks Amber Heard was only after Johnny Depp’s money in the exes’ defamation trial. “[I’ve known] Johnny for many years, but I don’t really know him intimately,” the “Sin City” star, 69, said on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” Monday. “All I could say is, I was in a situation one time where I got blamed for something that I didn’t do. It cost me movie jobs for several years, and it caused me a bad reputation.”
Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
DoYouRemember?

These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time

John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
Olivia Newton-John, Australian Songstress and ‘Grease’ Star, Dies at 73

Olivia Newton-John, the angelic Australian singer who forged a hopelessly devoted following with her chart-topping hits “Physical,” “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “You’re the One That I Want,” her Grease duet with John Travolta, has died. She was 73. Newton-John died Monday morning at her ranch in Southern California, her husband, John Easterling, announced on Facebook.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Hopelessly Devoted to Olivia Newton-JohnTom Urich, Actor and Older Brother of Robert Urich, Dies at 87Rob Mitchell, Leading Finance Executive in Hollywood, Dies at 55 “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
TVLine

Clu Gulager, Star of The Tall Man and The Virginian, Dead at 93

Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his starring roles in ’60s Westerns such as The Tall Man and The Virginian, has died of natural causes. He was 93. The news was confirmed by the actor’s son on Facebook, in addition to a statement released by his daughter-in-law Diane Goldner. She said the actor was “surrounded by his loving family” at the time of his death. “Clu was as caring as he was loyal and devoted to his craft, a proud member of the Cherokee nation, a rule-breaker, sharp and astute and on the side—always—of...
DoYouRemember?

Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake

The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
