Maricopa County, AZ

Eviction filings surge in Maricopa County

By Associated Press
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
Eviction filings in Maricopa County have surged higher than at any time in the last 13 years.

Data released Thursday by the Maricopa County Justice Court shows that the July filing figure of 6,405 is higher than any month since October 2008, when the number hit 6,975.

It’s also the second month in a row that the court that includes Phoenix metro has seen a monthly filing total higher than any seen in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic.

Not all eviction filings result in lockouts by landlords, which can be forestalled with last-minute payments with rental assistance or court agreements.

Maricopa County had among the highest levels of evictions in the United States before state and federal eviction moratoriums slowed lockouts during the pandemic. Those eviction bans have long since ended.

The White House is calling on states to find ways to prevent evictions as federal emergency rental assistance funds made available during the pandemic start to wind down.

New Mexico was lauded this week during a White House summit for its successful programs to rein in evictions, said the state's Supreme Court Chief Justice C. Shannon Bacon.

Bacon credited a court-based eviction prevention program that was phased in this year to help tenants and landlords.

New Mexico has awarded over $148 million for rent, utilities, emergency housing and moving costs to help more than 44,000 households, the court's administrative office said Thursday.

Madison Vega

A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successful

Arizona Head Start Association Cover PhotoArizona Head Start Association Facebook. (Phoenix, AZ) The Arizona Head Start Association (AZHSA) is an organization where they provide families or children struggling opportunities to be better prepared for the future. “Arizona Head Start Programs provide high quality early childhood education, nutrition, health, mental health, disabilities, and social services with a strong parent involvement focus,” (AZHSA website).
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Trump-Endorsed Candidates Sweep Arizona; Lake Declares Victory as Final Vote Count Trickles In

After a large increase Tuesday’s primary election voters cast their ballots in person – which are tabulated last – Kari Lake and every other Trump-endorsed candidate in Arizona all appear to have won their primary races. Approximately 97 percent of all precincts have submitted their results. According to ABC-15’s “Data Guru” Garrett Archer, there are 186,067 ballots outstanding, including 112,000 from Maricopa County and 41,968 from Pima County. Maricopa County’s results usually mirror the state’s results.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

