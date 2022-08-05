Iowa Man Assaults Victim, Tries to ‘Forcibly Detach his Genitals’

What is the view like when you look out a window in your home? I'll be honest with you, mine could be better. Nothing against the homes of my neighbors but I'd trade their houses in for a view of a peaceful stream or a forest of trees any day. Even if your home does have a decent view, I doubt it can beat the view of a home now up for sale that has to have one of the best views in all of Iowa.

OTLEY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO