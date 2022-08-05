Read on suncommunitynews.com
Summer afternoon swim ends in tragedy
CHESTERTOWN | An afternoon swim ended in tragedy Sunday when a well-known summer resident went underwater and failed to resurface. Just after 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Warren County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police Dive Units were joined by multiple area fire departments as they rushed to Atateka Drive along Friends Lake in Chestertown for the report of a possible drowning. Bystanders said they witnessed a male swimmer who appeared to be in some kind of distress before he slipped beneath the water and failed to resurface.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Moriah, Essex County, New York, will meet at the Court House, 42 Park Place, in Port Henry, New York and also via Facebook, on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 5:30P.M., Prevailing Time, for the purpose of conducting a public hearing upon a certain map, plan and report, including an estimate of cost, in relation to the proposed increase and improvement of the facilities of the Sewer District #1,in said Town, being the replacement, reconstruction and rehabilitation of sewer collection mains,laterals, structures, pump station building, pumps, meters, valves and controls, including original furnishings, equipment, machinery, apparatus, appurtenances, and incidental improvements and expenses in connection therewith, at a maximum estimated cost of $17,300,000.
Clinton Co. Public Transit to grow presence in the county
PLATTSBURGH | Public transit can be an easy and inexpensive way to get around town. For some, it may be the only means of transportation. It also is a service that many may not realize is offered in such a rural and vast area as Clinton County. Clinton County Public...
