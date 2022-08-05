ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottumwa, IA

Iowa Man Assaults Victim, Tries to ‘Forcibly Detach his Genitals’

By Eliot Clough
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on khak.com

Comments / 0

Related
98.1 KHAK

Beautiful Iowa Home Features Amazing Lakeside View [GALLERY]

What is the view like when you look out a window in your home? I'll be honest with you, mine could be better. Nothing against the homes of my neighbors but I'd trade their houses in for a view of a peaceful stream or a forest of trees any day. Even if your home does have a decent view, I doubt it can beat the view of a home now up for sale that has to have one of the best views in all of Iowa.
OTLEY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter

It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy