More life sentences handed down in Arbery case
A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Father, son get life for hate crime in Ahmaud Arbery’s death | What to know
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The white father and son who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery in a Georgia neighborhood each received a second life prison sentence Monday — for committing federal hate crimes, months after getting their first for murder — at a hearing that brought a close to more than two years of criminal proceedings.
3 men convicted of federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men convicted of federal hate crime charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced on Monday. A federal jury found shooter Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who is white, guilty of killing Arbery, who is Black, in February. That was the first federal hate crimes conviction ever in Georgia.
douglasnow.com
Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96
Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
Arbery family prepares for McMichaels, Bryan to be sentenced for hate crimes
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — On Monday, the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery will find out how long they’ll spend in federal prison for hate crime charges. In February, a jury found Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan guilty of pursuing Arbery because of his race. After almost two and a half […]
Man accused of family violence in multiple instances arrested in Glynn County
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of violence toward his family multiple times was arrested by the Glynn County Police Department on Monday. Durego Antwan Davis, 37, surrendered to officers after refusing to come out of his apartment, GCPD says. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. [DOWNLOAD:...
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence
ATLANTA — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense...
WMAZ
Calls for justice after Florida man forcibly arrested during traffic stop in Camden County Georgia
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Warning - Body camera footage includes strong language. The NAACP and community leaders are calling for Police Accountability after they claim a Camden County Sheriff's Deputy Unlawfully Arrested a man during traffic stop. Leaders say Scunickenyatta Jenkins, a Daytona Beach man, may have suffered a...
News4Jax.com
Father & son owners of Jacksonville construction firms plead guilty to conspiring to defraud IRS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A father and son, who own construction subcontracting companies in Jacksonville, face a maximum of five years in prison if convicted on federal charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. A news release Friday states that Raul Solis, 52, and his son, Raul Solis-Martinez, 32,...
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges. In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
Eleven indicted for crimes including illegal firearms possession in Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation
A number of individuals are facing federal charges, including illegal possession of firearms, as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Jacksonville woman has to make 2 car payments a month due to Equifax error, lawyer says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman has to make car payments twice a month due to credit score reporting errors made by Equifax earlier this year, according to one of the lawyers representing her. John Yanchunis, a lawyer with Morgan & Morgan, said Nydia Jenkins noticed a 130-point difference...
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE : The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
floridapolitics.com
Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race
Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
4 People Hospitalised Following A Two-Car Crash In Long County (Long County, GA)
The Georgia State Patrol responded to a two-car crash in Long County on Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. The collision happened at Highway 301 and Bradwell Dunham Road. Four people were transported to the hospital following [..]
News4Jax.com
Video shows interrogation of Jacksonville rapper charged in 2 separate murder cases
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville rapper accused in two separate murders is back in the news again after video of a police interrogation of Hakeem Robinson started generating chatter online. News4JAX obtained that March 2021 interrogation video that shows Robinson, also known as rapper Ksoo, in a room being...
First Coast News
Prayer vigil held in Brunswick before sentencing for Arbery killers, the message - unity
BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A prayer vigil was held early Monday morning at a church outside the federal courthouse where federal sentencing took place for the three men killed in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Songs and prayers rang out from the steps of St. Mark's episcopal Church. The group...
News4Jax.com
Family pleads for answers months after father, Amazon worker killed in hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Nearly nine months have gone by since Lisa Diggs and John Kendrick Sr. buried their 27-year-old son. John Kendrick Jr. died in a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 30. “To lose a child is tragic. Especially at the prime of his life,” said Diggs. “I’m still...
New documentary will tell the story of Khina Culler's life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A mother’s plea for victims of domestic abuse to seek help. This comes years after her 24-year-old daughter was shot and killed due domestic violence in 2019. Khina Culler’s family is putting their pain in a documentary. A documentary is set to premiere in...
MilitaryTimes
Magnet fishers fined after pulling 86 rockets from Fort Stewart river
No good deed goes unpunished. In the case of some magnet fishers who cleared 86 rockets, a tank tracer round, and .50 caliber ammo belts from a river on Fort Stewart, the toll was a number of fines by Fort Stewart Conservation Law Enforcement. The group, led by treasure hunter...
