More life sentences handed down in Arbery case

A federal court Monday sentenced the father and son responsible for murdering a Black jogger near Brunswick to life in prison. Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was shot to death in February 2020 by Greg McMichael and his son, Travis. The two men chased Arbery down a street in a pickup truck after observing him on the property […] The post More life sentences handed down in Arbery case appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BRUNSWICK, GA
3 men convicted of federal hate crimes in the death of Ahmaud Arbery to be sentenced

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — The three men convicted of federal hate crime charges in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are set to be sentenced on Monday. A federal jury found shooter Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William "Roddie" Bryan, who is white, guilty of killing Arbery, who is Black, in February. That was the first federal hate crimes conviction ever in Georgia.
BRUNSWICK, GA
douglasnow.com

Retired Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passes at 96

Former Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Clarence Blount passed away at his home with his family by his side on Sunday, August 7. He was 96. His parents were the late Mae Couch and Charlie B. Blount of Pierce County. Judge Blount graduated from Blackshear High School in 1943 as his class salutatorian. He attended the University of Georgia and graduated in 1950 from the University of Georgia School of Law (Lumpkin Law School). He subsequently practiced law in Waycross and in 1965, joined Lamar (Swampy) Gibson and Baker McGee in the law firm of Gibson, McGee and Blount. Judge Blount also served as judge of the Waycross Police Court from 1961-1981.
WAYCROSS, GA
Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

ATLANTA — The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense...
BRUNSWICK, GA
Brunswick judge denies acquittal request by McMichaels

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — A federal judge in Brunswick denied a request to acquit two of the men involved in Ahmaud Arbery’s murder on hate crime charges.  In February, Travis and Greg McMichael, along with William “Roddie” Bryan, were found guilty of federal hate crime trials — on top of murder charges at the state […]
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office experiencing suspicious cyber activity, independent sources say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE : The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released an official statement:. “Neither the City of Jacksonville nor the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is the subject of a ransomware attack. Friday evening, the City detected suspicious activity from an outside server thanks to cyber security detection software implemented within the last year. When City staff was alerted to a possible issue, they were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Joyce Morgan becomes first Democrat in Duval County Property Appraiser race

Broadcast news legend seeks constitutional office in Jax. A veteran broadcast journalist turned member of the Jacksonville City Council is ready for her next campaign. On Friday, Democrat Joyce Morgan joined the 2023 race for Duval County Property Appraiser. Morgan is in her second term on the City Council and is term-limited next year.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
