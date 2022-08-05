Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries

Read on www.clickondetroit.com
E-bikes banned from areas of Mackinac Island after house fire
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — Authorities on Mackinac Island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were […]
Michigan driver dies after rolling vehicle over while swerving to avoid deer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is dead after rolling their vehicle over while swerving to avoid a deer, according to authorities. St. Clair County Sheriff’s deputies about 4:17 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, were dispatched to the area of Duce and Beard roads in Kenockee Township following reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Family exhumes remains and finds Clinton Township cemetery had reburied debris, pieces of casket
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit family had to go digging for answers after they were told a Clinton Township cemetery mistreated their father’s gravesite. They said the gravesite was disturbed and the cemetery gave them explanations that just didn’t make any sense. Then, secret photos were shared with the family.
Increasing numbers of dead fish are washing up on Lake Michigan beaches
Increasing Numbers of Dead Fish are Washing up on Lake Michigan Beaches - and it's from an invasive species that doesn't belong in the Great Lakes.
Michigan State Police stepping up patrols on I-75
DETROIT – There’s a stretch of freeway in Michigan that state police say has become a magnet for crashes since the pandemic. Now Michigan State Police are stepping up patrols in hopes of changing that. Since the pandemic, police have seen an increase in accidents on I-75 in...
Michigan man arrested for driving wrong way on I-75, stealing vehicle, threatening police
GAYLORD, MI - Police in Otsego County arrested a 39-year-old Alanson man who allegedly was driving the wrong way on I-75 before stealing another vehicle and threatening officers. At approximately 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to a report of a wrong-way...
Michigan State Police arrest 3, confiscate guns during weekend patrols
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three guns and the people carrying them are in police custody following a busy weekend for Michigan State Police. The Michigan State Police (MSP) First District reported finding the guns during their patrols over the weekend, announcing three related arrests in a public social media post.
14 beaches across Michigan closed, have contamination advisories
As the weekend approaches, there are 14 Michigan beaches closed or under contamination advisories for water quality that’s unsafe – or questionable – for human contact. However, there are still plenty of opportunities to take a dip in the state’s lakes and rivers. Before heading to...
5 road projects start this week-- 3 in West Michigan
Governor Whitmer announced 5 more construction projects Monday morning, supporting temporary jobs in each area and updating road infrastructures.
I-94 bridge demolition begins this week in Southwest Michigan
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is starting work to widen the eastbound Interstate 94 bridge over Pipestone Road in Berrien County to prepare for the I-94 rebuilding project between Red Arrow Highway and Britain Avenue in 2023 and 2024. Work this year is a $7.3 million investment that includes...
Goodbye, sticky weather: A break from the humidity on the way for Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Finally some relief from the humidity!. But it’s going to take a few hours to get the muggy weather out of Metro Detroit. A slow moving cold front should clear us by midnight, and that’s when the drier air will finally start to sink in. So a little sticky when you go to bed tonight, but by the time you wake up in the morning you will notice a huge difference in the humidity. Until the front get’s completely through tonight we could still see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up across the area. But by 10pm things should pretty much clear out leaving us with mostly cloudy skies.
The Playhouse In the Woods
If you like this post click on the buttons to share with your friends. This log cabin sits on a hill in the Highland Recreation Area off M-59. It was constructed as the carriage house and chauffer’s living quarters for Edsel Ford’s Haven Hill Lodge that that stood nearby. The Chauffer ended up living in the lodge and Edsel’s children used the carriage house as a playhouse. The main lodge burned down in a fire several years ago. You can read about it in my post HERE.
Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: The SS Daniel J. Morrell
The approximate 6,000 ships that have succumbed to raging storms attest to the power of the Great Lakes. As I traveled, writing and compiling information for my three-volume travel series, Exploring Michigan's Coasts, I heard or read the tales left behind by those ill-fated ships. They add a somber, but compelling backdrop to Michigan’s waterways.
Michigan DNR finds positives after invasive carp found past electric barriers
It's the third time an invasive carp has been caught beyond the barriers since 2010.
Detroit-area man held in 25-year-old St. Clair County death
A suburban Detroit man has been charged in connection with the slaying of a St. Clair County woman 25 years ago.
Police: 4-year-old, mother in critical condition after being struck by car
CARROLLTON TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mother and her 4-year-old daughter are in critical condition after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday night. Officers were sent to the crash at 10:32 p.m. on Aug. 3 on N. Michigan Avenue north of Stoker Drive in Carrollton Township. According to the...
Morning 4: Special prosecutor asked to investigate alleged tampering of 2020 election tabulators in Michigan -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan AG Nessel requests special prosecutor in 2020 tabulator probe. The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican...
Huron River no-contact recommendation extended
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The no-contact recommendation for the Huron River issued on Wednesday was extended Saturday until further notice. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy extended the recommendation Saturday after looking over water samples. Background: Residents warned to...
Man charged 25 years after St. Clair County slaying
A man has been charged in connection with a 25-year-old slaying in St. Clair County, authorities announced Friday. John Germain, 54, of Hartland was arrested Tuesday by Michigan State Police at his home, the St. Clair County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement. He was arraigned the next day through...
Storms moving into SE Michigan as heat advisory continues
Heat Advisory: Macomb, Oakland and Wayne Counties until 10:00 PM Sunday Night. Heat index values of 95°-100° are expected through the weekend. The combination of warm muggy nights and multiple consecutive days of heat indices over 90 will lead to increased heat stress in Metro Detroit. The affects...
