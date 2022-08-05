ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mackinac Island, MI

Mackinac Island police warn of e-bike dangers after battery explosion causes fire, injuries

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
E-bikes banned from areas of Mackinac Island after house fire

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WJMN) — Authorities on Mackinac Island have announced the ban of e-bikes from fire and police department buildings. In an announcement on Facebook by Chief of Police, Doug Topolski, he says a recent house fire on the island is believed to have been caused by an exploding e-bike battery. Multiple firefighters were […]
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
