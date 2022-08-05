Black bear killed after attacking jogger in Washington state

Read on fox23maine.com
Seattle man suspected of shooting and killing his brother in eastern Whatcom County
The 40-year-old man was booked into Whatcom County Jail Monday afternoon.
Weekend vandalism ‘a targeted, violent attack ... on everything we stand for,’ owner says
Volunteers helped with cleanup and well-wishers offered encouragement after the business’ windows were smashed.
Drugs or alcohol suspected in Whatcom I-5 crash that hospitalizes Ferndale teen
Both lanes of southbound I-5 were closed after the crash, according to WSDOT tweets at the time.
Train plays role in arrest of 5 people after reported drive-by shooting in Bellingham park
Four of the five people who were arrested were juveniles, Bellingham Police reported.
KOMO News
One killed in Sultan, suspect in custody
SULTAN, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says a man in his early 20s is in custody after he allegedly shot and killed another man. Deputies responded to the shooting near the Haystack Antique Store in Sultan just before noon Saturday. The sheriff's office says the victim is a...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
He’s no longer ‘looking for trouble,’ now Whatcom Humane Society seeks stray pig’s home
What-Comm 911 dispatchers advised sheriff’s deputies at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, that “a 300-pound pig is on the loose, looking like he was going to attack.”
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Body of Bellingham man who went missing while swimming on Lake Whatcom last month located
He went missing while swimming from a boat on the southern end of Lake Whatcom July 10.
Seven things to know when visiting Whatcom Falls Park
Swimming is a popular summertime activity at the Bellingham Park.
q13fox.com
Body found in vehicle purchased by Lake Stevens auto shop from towing company
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. - Police are investigating after employees at a Lake Stevens auto shop discovered a body inside one of the vehicles they had purchased from a towing company. On Aug. 4, Lake Stevens police received a call from Braven Auto & Metals regarding the discovery of the body.
KGMI
Bellingham says goodbye to another popular restaurant
BELLINGHAM, Wash.- Bellingham is mourning the loss of another popular restaurant that has announced they cannot remain open. Magdalena’s Bistro & Creperie took to Facebook last week to thank the community for supporting the Fairhaven dining spot over the past 13 years. The owners have been serving their fresh-made...
Woman ‘clinging to the side of the hill... fallen into the rapids’ rescued at Nooksack Falls
Because of dangerous conditions due to the water rapids, aid was sought from the Naval Air Station Whidbey Search and Rescue Air and Marine unit helicopter.
q13fox.com
Man arrested for homicide after selling a deadly fentanyl pill to a woman in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A man was arrested for controlled substance homicide on Friday, after investigators discovered that he sold a deadly fentanyl pill to a Blaine woman in May of last year. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 7, 2021, officers with the Blaine Police Department...
Avoid the water at this Whatcom beach. Bacteria has been found there.
Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses.
Upset about tree trimming, Whatcom man allegedly threatens this work crew with a gun
The crew twice called the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office after being reportedly being threatened by the man.
Whatcom County Jail corrections deputies thwart suicide attempt, fentanyl overdose in same night
Corrections deputies at the Whatcom County Jail saved two lives Tuesday night by stopping an inmate’s suicide attempt and later preventing another inmate’s fentanyl overdose by using Narcan, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, on Tuesday around 6 p.m., a corrections...
KUOW
A pregnant mom was 'writhing in pain,' but a Catholic hospital refused to intervene
Alison was three months pregnant and on a camping trip with her family in 2013 when she started bleeding. She rushed home to Bellingham, where the only hospital is Catholic-owned PeaceHealth. “They did an ultrasound,” Alison said. KUOW is not using her last name to protect her private health information....
whatcom-news.com
Forecasters warn of high temps in the Whatcom County foothills
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Forecasters with the Seattle office of the National Weather Service have issued a heat advisory that will be effective from noon on Saturday, August 6th, to 9pm on Sunday, August 7th, for the west slopes of the north Cascades below 2,000 feet. Temperatures in the...
