Traffic Switch Scheduled Along Mountain Parkway

1039thebulldog.com
Major road work underway at busy Pikeville intersection
And heads up for some major road work that starts today at the U.S. 23 / U.S. 119 Intersection at the Pikeville Wal-Mart. The intersection is getting a much needed safety expansion with new pavement and a new traffic signal. The work is going to take about 4-5 weeks. Expect...
Huntington’s 20th St. closed after water main break, service restoration expected Sun. night
UPDATE (7:01 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2022): An official with West Virginia American Water tells 13 News that 20th St. water service in Huntington is now estimated to be restored Sunday around 11 p.m. The original estimate was that the work would be done by 7 p.m., but crews are still on the scene […]
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
wymt.com
High water in Jackson Co. causes further concerns with more rain likely to come
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jackson County Emergency Management says the rapidly rising waters throughout the county threatened to flood several homes and businesses, and led to multiple rescue calls. Brody Keck is the deputy director and says the severe flash flooding they saw Saturday morning had some citizens fearing...
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
spectrumnews1.com
When their driveway washed away, a pulley system became a Perry County family’s lifeline
KRYPTON, Ky. — A major part of the recovery process in eastern Kentucky will be repairing roads that have left some stranded. Hundreds of roads and bridges were destroyed by flooding and mudslides in eastern Kentucky. When the creek surged past Led and Kathy McIntosh’s home the night of...
wymt.com
Breathitt County Schools opening date delayed due to flooding
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - Students in Breathitt County will be going back to school a little later due to the recent historic flooding. During a special called school board meeting on Friday, board members voted to delay the first day of classes until August 29th. Officials say they will review...
spectrumnews1.com
'It’s just heartbreaking': Flood victims salvage what they can in Perry County
HAZARD, Ky. — For so many families along Troublesome Creek in Perry County, life will never be the same. More than a week after deadly flooding swept away homes and belongings in eastern Kentucky, an immense amount of work remains. What You Need To Know. More than a week...
wymt.com
Perry County family shares story of escaping flood
CHAVIES, Ky. (WYMT) - It was the early morning of Thursday, July 28th, when flood water was rising in the home of Henry Johnson, his girlfriend Jennifer Ritchie and her mother Mary Combs. “That’s when I realized it was coming up past the door,” said Johnson. “We were gonna be...
wymt.com
WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
1039thebulldog.com
Floyd, Knott, Owsley, Pike Counties Eligible for Additional FEMA Public Assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Local governments and certain nonprofit organizations in Floyd, Knott, Owsley and Pike counties are now eligible for FEMA Public Assistance grants for debris removal and permanent work to repair public facilities that were damaged by the July flooding. These counties, along with Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson,...
Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts. Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
HOW THE FLOOD AFFECTED MAGOFFIN
MAGOFFIN – While Magoffin County faired better than many Eastern Kentucky counties, last week’s historic flood did cause quite a bit of property damage and required many water rescues. Flooding started on July 26, with Magoffin County Judge/Executive Matt Wireman declaring a state of emergency for Magoffin County...
clayconews.com
Woman arrested in Clay Clay County, Kentucky after Units dispatched to a Vehicle Accident
MANCHESTER, KY - The Clay County Sheriffs Office is reporting that on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 9:04 A.M., Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Patricia Sibert, 49 of Mayfork Road. The arrest occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway when units were dispatched to a vehicle accident. Upon...
The Daily South
Jennifer Garner Brings Aid to Eastern Kentucky During Tour Of Flood-Ravaged Communities
Jennifer Garner paused work on a movie over the weekend to help the rural eastern Kentucky communities devastated by recent flash floods. The actress, who is a trustee with a charity organization called Save the Children, joined Today correspondent Cynthia McFadden for a tour of an elementary school in Perry County that was declared a "total loss."
spectrumlocalnews.com
Kentucky resident cleaning up home devastated in flood she recently purchased
Jackson resident Cambi Tharp said she bought a home less than a year ago that was nearly destroyed in the epic flood that hit the area last week. Kentucky residents are trying to clean up the pieces after intense flooding. Cambi Tharp said that her house was nearly destroyed. The...
clayconews.com
ARRESTED: Burglar Caught in Act by Homeowner on Kentucky Highway 577 in Clay County
Manchester, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 30, 2022 at approximately 4:45 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Bradley Morris, 29 of Morris Road. The arrest occurred on Highway 577 when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a burglary...
clayconews.com
Arrest on South Highway 11 in Clay County, Kentucky during Complaint Investigation of Subject passed out in Vehicle
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Monday, August 1, 2022 at approximately 4:30 A.M. Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Larry Collins, 33 of Add Hollow Road. The arrest occurred on South Highway 11 when Deputy Brumley received a complaint of a...
One dead after shooting in Wayne County, WV
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A teenager shot and killed an adult on Sunday in Wayne County, West Virginia. Investigators say the teen was the victim of domestic violence incidents throughout the day. That is according to West Virginia State Police, who say the 14-year-old is now in the care of Child Protective Services as […]
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter, drug charges
A South Point man was indicted for the death of another person. According to an indictment from the Lawrence County Grand Jury, Brian Keith Pinkerman, 47, caused the death of another “as a proximate result of the offender’s committing or attempting to commit a felony” on June 26, 2022.
