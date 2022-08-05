ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Feds arrest Youngstown man accused of making over 2,400 calls to Virginia-based power company

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal magistrate has ordered a competency evaluation for a man arrested Thursday for making over 2,400 phone calls to a power company based in Virginia.

Terrence Mott, 65, of Estates Circle, was arraigned Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio after an indictment charging him with anonymous telephone harassment and repeated calls was unsealed Friday.

A federal grand jury handed down the indictment on July 27 but it was not unsealed until Mott was arrested on Thursday.

The indictment says the company, which is based in Richmond, Virginia, and was not named, operates call centers in Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia, and all calls were routed automatically to those call centers.

Mott is accused of making 2,458 separate calls between October and June to the company, the indictment said. The indictment said Mott never revealed his identity and his calls were intended to “abuse, threaten and harass” the company.

At his arraignment before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson, Mott asked to represent himself, but when the court tried to inform Mott of his rights should he forsake having a lawyer, they could not get through that proceeding, according to court records.

Magistrate Henderson ordered Mott be held in detention at least temporarily pending the evaluation of the competency evaluation. He is presently being held in the Mahoning County Jail.

Comments / 34

Melissa Nicole Dunsworth
3d ago

What about the “ Hello were calling on behalf of the Police Fraternal Order” folks! They’re literally INMATES doing telemarketing and blowing up our phones

Reply
14
Clair Lyons Russell
3d ago

But its ok for these telemarketers to blow up our phone but he goes to jail !!! WOW !!! I bet its because he didn't extend his car warranty !!!

Reply
14
Mark Miller
3d ago

I had over 300 calls in one month from telemarketers blocked there numbers they use other numbers!!!!!

Reply
26
 

WKBN

WKBN

