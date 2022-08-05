Health officials confirm 6 cases of monkeypox in Monroe County

Read on spectrumlocalnews.com
School districts across Rochester region hiring for multiple positions
HILTON, N.Y. — No matter what town you live in, chances are your local school district is hiring. In Hilton, there's a job fair on Tuesday. The district needs more teaching assistants, teachers' aides, cleaners and bus drivers. Anita Richards is training to be a school bus driver. She...
House of Mercy closed until further notice after deadly stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The House of Mercy says it is working to find shelter for dozens of people who were displaced after police say a man was stabbed to death there over the weekend. The Rochester Police Department says it received multiple calls to the location for a report...
Sunflowers of Sanborn returns for its 5th season with a few changes
SANBORN, N.Y. — Despite the humid weather, there are some well-known flowers in bloom at the Sunflowers of Sanborn. The summertime staple is back for a fifth season of sunflowers and selfies. The owners have made some changes this year. The field of flowers has been moved to the...
