MAC Cosmetics: Shop These 50% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

Shop 13 shoes up to 70% off during Macy's flash sale, today only!
Macy's is holding a one-day-only flash sale on sneakers, sandals and other shoe styles. The sale features brands like Calvin Klein, Juicy Couture, Franco Sarto, Tommy Hilfiger and COACH at discounts up to 70% off. If you're in need of a summer shoe refresh or want to scout out your...
Sam Edelman Flash Sale: These Top-Selling Sandals Are 50% Off Today
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Summer is still in full swing, which means all the summer fashion staples you can't get enough of are still fair game. If you think your warm-weather wardrobe is lacking and you want to grab some new pieces to get it in shape, Amazon's outlet is packed with amazing deals right now on some of the best fashion essentials.
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save on Boots, Jackets and More Fall Fashion
If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals already up to 95% off and these sales are unbeatable. Nordstrom Rack is chock full of everything you'll need...
Here's What Ariana Grande Looks Like Going Completely Makeup Free Before Transforming With Products From Her Own Line
Ariana Grande recently shared a makeup selfie on Instagram and she is absolutely glowing!. Based on recent images obtained by People, the 29-year-old singer “gave a rare glimpse at her makeup-free face in a before-and-after makeup transformation using products from her line R.E.M. Beauty.” She started off by showing what her face looks like without applying any beauty products. Her IG story was then followed by a makeup look that involved “bronzed cheeks, glossy lips, and feathery eyebrows and lashes.”
Kate Middleton Wears These Summer Shoes Constantly & Similar Styles Are up to $60 Off For Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
Click here to read the full article. Over the course of the last few weeks, we’ve loved seeing Kate Middleton’s summer style. The Duchess of Cambridge’s wardrobe features a slew of elements that are absolutely essential to anyone’s closet. We’ve seen the mother of three in floral dresses, statement earrings, and espadrilles — including a pair of wedges she previously wore during Cambridgeshire County Day. We did some sleuthing and found the perfect dupes and similar espadrille styles perfect for summer, all featuring marked down prices up to $60 off during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale. Before we dive into these dupes, let’s...
Jennifer Lawrence's Summer Style Is So Relatable, She Bumped Into Someone Wearing Her Exact Dress
In a hilarious moment of fashion fate, Jennifer Lawrence recently bumped into a fellow New Yorker wearing the exact same beige summer dress by 6397 while out and about, and we can't get over this killer twinning moment. As it turns out, the billowy ensemble (which is now sold out) retails for a cool $625, which makes this coincidence even more intriguing since the indie designer label is a bit obscure, to say the least.
Swirl Nails Are The New Doughnut Nails, According To TikTok
Just when you thought summer nail art was ending on a shiny, glazed note, the powers that be within the TikTok algorithm are bringing a new kind of nail art front and center: swirl nails. This retro-inspired mani is perfect for late summer. Swirl nails look amazing in summer shades of neon and bright pastels, but this abstract design also pops in deep shades and neutrals, so you can keep the vibe going into fall and even winter. While this particular nail art trend is still gaining traction, I’m calling it: swirl nails are the new doughnut nails and you cannot convince me otherwise.
I’m a Trader Joe’s superfan – the products you definitely shouldn’t buy at the store and what to get instead
ONE Trader Joe's super fan is sharing foods she claims you should and shouldn't buy from the grocery store based on their ingredients. Glenda claims to be an ingredients expert and shares her knowledge on her Instagram page under the username @whitesugarrebel. Glenda claims that some Trader Joe's products are...
The best press-on nails, according to beauty experts
If you want the look of a full manicure without spending more than 10 minutes painting it yourself, these press-on nails will do the trick.
Selena Gomez Embraces Fans in Yellow Dress and Strappy Heels When Leaving London Hotel
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving her hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of...
Ashley Graham Glams Up for Modern Bridal Dressing in Suit & Hidden Heels for New Pronovias Collection
Ashley Graham is celebrating bridal fashion this summer, thanks to her new collection with Pronovias Group. The bridal group and Graham’s second collection, highlighting the 2023 season, has launched just in time for warmer days ahead. The supermodel posed with a group of models for her collection’s campaign in...
You Can Get a Tube of MAC's Ruby Woo Lipstick for Free This Weekend
Ahead of traditional holidays like Labor Day, Halloween, and Thanksgiving, National Lipstick Day is celebrated by beauty enthusiasts across the country as a prime opportunity to show their love for the lip. In honor of today's special occasion, the makeup pros at MAC are offering an extremely rare buy one, get one free sale on best-selling lipstick bullets from select collections, including Matte, Satin, Amplified, Creamsheen, and Retro Matte.
Stormi Webster, 4, Is Ready For Dinner In A Silver Dress As She Holds Mom Kylie Jenner’s Hand: Photos
Stormi Webster has stolen the show once again! The 4-year-old daughter of Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 31, looked adorable and totally in her element as she walked out of her London, England hotel, Nobu Hotel in Portman Square, while holding her doting mother’s hand on Aug. 5. Stormi rocked a sparking silver dress that had a white tee paired underneath. She accessorized with a boxy silver handbag and frosted shades and completed her fun outfit with white sneakers. She styled her hair in braided pigtails.
This Retro Shoe Trend Will Be Everywhere in Spring 2023
Click here to read the full article. Dozens of footwear brands unveiled their spring ’23 collections this week at the Atlanta Apparel trade event, revealing the upcoming fashion and comfort looks for women and kids. And one particular shoe trend towered above the rest. Retro ’70s-inspired platforms were a top item for many of the brands showing at the AmericasMart complex in downtown Atlanta. The platform silhouette has been a growing trend in recent seasons, but is now reaching new heights — literally. Styles on display for spring ’23 adopted extra-tall platform soles and even taller heels. In many cases, the platform silhouette...
The Best Pink Lipsticks Of 2022 For Living Your Barbiecore Dreams
Click here to read the full article. Anyone who knows me can attest to the fact that I love the color pink. There isn’t a day that goes by where I’m not wearing pink eyeshadow, pink glitter, or pink lipstick (and sometimes all three!). Yes, I’m really living my own Barbiecore dreams thanks to pink makeup. When it comes to the shade of pink, I’m not too picky; frankly, I love it all. It can be bubblegum pink, hot pink, baby pink, pastel pink, or anything in between. After all, at the end of the day pink is pink. I wear...
Best Summer Sales You Won't Want To Miss, Get Trending Styles Before They're Gone — Shop Now
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.You can't have a "hot girl summer" without some hot girl sales!It is just about that time of the year when brands transition their seasonal selections from summer silhouettes to fall fashion finds. This is the perfect time to shop for the island vacation you have planned this winter or to finally purchase all the items that have been waiting patiently on your wishlist over the last few months. Even better, there are...
Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock on Amazon — Shop the Royal Summertime Staple
Meghan Markle's knack for style is undeniable — and with that in mind, this mom of two has become a primary source for fashion inspiration. From her effortless and elegant maternity style and sustainable sneakers to her luxurious designer dresses, it's clear that the 40-year-old duchess knows how to put together a good outfit, including these incredibly affordable Le Specs sunglasses, which are back in stock at Amazon right now, so grab them before they're gone again.
Saks Off 5th to Sell Preowned Items From Rent the Runway
Saks Off 5th will offload preowned premium and designer fashion from Rent the Runway for as much as 85% off, in a new deal that aims to attract younger “trend devotees” to the discount retailer. More than 60 brands, including Gen Z favorites Ganni and Equipment, will be...
I’m a beauty expert and this is the double ended mascara I swear by
YOU may be familiar with Revitalash and their award winning Eyelash Conditioner. But there's another unsung hero in the range I can't get enough of - the Double Ended Volume Set. REVITALASH Double Ended Volume 2-in-1 primer and mascara, £35, from Revitalash and Selfridges - buy here. Revitalash's Double...
