The best and worst of Outside Lands 2022, San Francisco's premiere music fest

Outside Lands 2022 has come and gone, leaving festivalgoers young and old with memories they'll never forget, as well as a few they'd rather not remember. Throughout the three-day event, SFGATE had five writers on the grounds of Golden Gate Park soaking up all the action. Everyone agreed that the real MVP of the festival was the weather, which may have been the best in at least a decade. But beyond the sunny skies, here are our takeaways of favorite moments, as well as some things that could use improvement in 2023.
Let's Peek Inside Brad Pitt's Extensive Property Portfolio

Brad Pitt is known for his award-winning performances, romantic entanglements, and an affinity for architecture. In fact, the actor’s reported love of all things design is evident in his extensive property portfolio. Most recently, he picked up a century-old coastal estate in Carmel, CA, for $40 million. This jaw-dropping...
Prince Andrew Interrogator Emily Maitlis to Deliver Edinburgh TV Festival MacTaggart Lecture

Veteran interviewer Emily Maitlis is set to deliver this year’s James MacTaggart Memorial Lecture at the Edinburgh TV Festival in Scotland. As a senior member of the BBC’s news team for over a decade, she has covered elections, interrogated Prime Ministers and interviewed numerous celebrities as well as anchoring evening news show “Newsnight” and hosting pdocast “Americast.”
Ozzy Osbourne Makes Surprise Appearance at Commonwealth Games Finale, Performs ‘Paranoid’

Rocker Ozzy Osbourne made a surprise appearance in his home city of Birmingham, U.K., and performed at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Monday evening. Osbourne and his band Black Sabbath, featuring Tony Iommi on guitar, Adam Wakeman on bass and Tommy Clufetos on drums, performed their evergreen hit “Paranoid” in front of a capacity crowd of 30,000 at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium.
Netflix’s ‘Delhi Crime’ Season 2: Watch First Trailer

Shefali Shah returns in the lead role of deputy commissioner of police Vartika Chaturvedi AKA ‘Madam Sir.’ In the new season, the Delhi police must deal with a series of grisly murders in the face of escalating public fear and the growing demands for answers. More from Variety.
Locarno First Look Winner ‘Semret’ World Premieres at Locarno

Click here to read the full article. Zurich native Caterina Mona will bring her directorial debut “Semret” to the 75th Locarno Film Festival where it screens at the city’s Piazza Grande, an outdoor venue traditionally reserved for more popular plays. The film, which is being sold by German sales outfit Pluto Film, follows the difficult path to healing for the titular character of Semret: a reclusive immigrant mother from Eritrea, now living and working in Zurich. Between her difficulties with her daughter’s coming-of-age and her challenging career at a hospital, Semret must take down her walls in order to let...
English-born star Olivia Newton-John was immortalised in Grease

Dame Olivia Newton-John had a long and varied career in music and film, but will be most fondly remembered as Sandy from Grease.The Australian singer and actress immortalised the role of the goody-goody high school student who joins Rydell High and transforms into a super-sexy greaser in a bid to win the affections of love interest Danny Zuko, played by John Travolta.The 1978 film and its accompanying soundtrack – still much loved more than 40 years later – catapulted Dame Olivia to international fame, although she had already scored a healthy level of success in her native Australia and in...
Rob Mitchell, Bold Pictures CFO and Veteran Finance Executive, Dies at 55

Rob Mitchell, chief financial officer of Bold Films and a veteran film and TV executive, died July 28 of a pulmonary embolism at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. He was 55. Mitchell worked in the entertainment industry for more than three decades in executive posts involving finance, production, distribution, operations, development and strategic planning. He was involved in the production, finance and distribution of 40 films over his long career. He was the twin brother of Gregg Mitchell, longtime communications executive for the Writers Guild of America West.
