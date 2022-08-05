ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for July (searchable database)

By Rich Exner, cleveland.com
 3 days ago
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Amazon’s new Brooklyn center to add 100+ jobs

Amazon plans to add more than 100 full-time jobs at its new delivery center that opened along Memphis Avenue last month, with starting pay of an average $18 per hour and benefits. Delivery stations like the new facility that opened July 27 in Brooklyn take packages from fulfillment and sorting centers down the last mile "and help speed up deliveries for customers," according to a Monday news release from the company.
Farm and Dairy

30 Acres in 2 parcels, and misc.

Sugar Creek Twp. – Stark Co. – Fairless School District. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 11600 DOLWAY AVE. SW, BEACH CITY, OH 44608 Directions: From US-250 just east of Wilmot, Ohio, take Dolway Ave. approx. half a mile to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
BEACH CITY, OH
Cleveland.com

Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

