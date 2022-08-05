See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for July (searchable database)

Read on www.cleveland.com
Ohio casinos, racinos take in $207 million in gambling revenue in July
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos took in $206.7 million in gambling revenue in July, just short of a record they set in 2021, but well ahead of pre-pandemic figures. Combined, the 11 facilities’ revenue was 2% short of the $211.2 million during July 2021. But revenue...
Thousands without power in NE Ohio
Thousands of residents are without power as showers and gusty storms move through Northeast Ohio Monday night.
Defunct Cleveland door company sued by state of Ohio over alleged scam
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
Plastic in our drinking water? The Wake Up for Monday, Aug. 8, 2022
Showers are likely Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Highs will top out in the mid 80s tomorrow, but the rest of the week might only see highs in the 70s.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
City of Akron Water Division issues “precautionary” boil water advisory
The City of Akron Water Division issued a “precautionary” boil water advisory for parts of the city and surrounding communities on Monday night after removing a 3-foot pipe for repairs.
New Amazon delivery station launched in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from a prior, unrelated story about Amazon. A new Amazon delivery station has been launched in Brooklyn, the company said in a news release. The news comes following the investment of other buildings in Cuyahoga County, including a fulfillment center...
Cold Case: Fairview Park woman missing for 45 years
It's been 45 years since 17-year-old Yvonne Regler disappeared from a Fairview Park gas station, and police are once again turning to the public in hopes that someone with information will come forward.
cleveland19.com
Ohio’s sales tax holiday is this weekend, and it’s not just for those heading back to school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In 2019, Ohio lawmakers made the first weekend in August a permanent sales tax-free holiday. The goal is to give parents a break when it comes to buying back-to-school supplies and clothes. While there are some restrictions on what applies — and the cost — it...
Amazon’s new Brooklyn center to add 100+ jobs
Amazon plans to add more than 100 full-time jobs at its new delivery center that opened along Memphis Avenue last month, with starting pay of an average $18 per hour and benefits. Delivery stations like the new facility that opened July 27 in Brooklyn take packages from fulfillment and sorting centers down the last mile "and help speed up deliveries for customers," according to a Monday news release from the company.
Work continues on Rocky River, Bay Village road and sewer/water projects
BAY VILLAGE and ROCKY RIVER, Ohio -- Rocky River and Bay Village have taken advantage of the summertime weather to work on large construction projects. Here are updates for both cities:. Bay Village Wolf Road project. Cuyahoga County is resurfacing Wolf Road from Clague Road to just east of Cahoon...
Deal closes for nonprofits to take over Cleveland’s historic Shaker Square, start repairs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has taken a key step toward potential recovery with the closing of an $11 million purchase of the property as part of a plan to save the historic retail center on Cleveland’s East Side. New Village Corp., a subsidiary of Cleveland Neighborhood Progress, and...
Fire damages house for sale in Leavittsburg
Fire crews battled a fire at a Leavittsburg house early Saturday morning.
Five RTA workers suspended under investigation: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
Farm and Dairy
30 Acres in 2 parcels, and misc.
Sugar Creek Twp. – Stark Co. – Fairless School District. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 11600 DOLWAY AVE. SW, BEACH CITY, OH 44608 Directions: From US-250 just east of Wilmot, Ohio, take Dolway Ave. approx. half a mile to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
Plans underway to demolish PearlBrook shopping center to build a Sheetz
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
Lakewood man found dead, wrapped in tarp in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police found a decomposing body wrapped in a tarp Thursday in the city’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood. Victor Huff, 47, of Lakewood was found by police about 8:25 p.m. at Train and Richner avenues. He was shot multiple times, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
No one attended the North Ridgeville zoning public hearing
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – No city residents attended the zoning public hearing held on August 1 though it was available for viewing online. As a result, city council passed the following zoning ordinances that were introduced by Mayor Kevin Corcoran:. · Chapter 1210 in the zoning code will be...
A one-of-a-kind museum in Ohio is closing. Here’s how you can take home some of its treasures
The Victorian Perambulator Museum in Jefferson, Ohio, is closing after 35 years. Its collection of antique baby carriages, dolls and other novelties are up for sale.
Brooklyn to begin Memorial Park, Kingdom Trail projects
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- Improving walkability and accessibility to city parks and trails is a priority in Brooklyn. That’s why the city later this month is set to begin the redesign of Veterans Memorial Park, as well as the creation of the Kingdom Trail. The former is an estimated $221,000...
