New York City, NY

Enigmatic buyer snags up $53M Aman New York condo

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
 3 days ago

A mystery buyer plunked down $53 million for a 21st-floor condo at the Aman New York Residences in the Crown Building, across from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, according to property records .

The 6,253-square-foot, four-bedroom residence is just one floor above a $75 million full-floor penthouse that recently sold — the most expensive New York City sale of the year, as Gimme Shelter exclusively reported . (The penthouses themselves are located on various levels between floors 20 and 30 of the building.)

The $75 million condo was bought via a shell company, Albatross Apartment LLC, with the buyer repped by Douglas Elliman’s Patricia Vance.

It came with a wrap terrace and the building’s only salt-water pool.

The Aman New York, after dark.
Aman New York
The pool at Aman’s spa.
Aman New York
A master bedroom inside one of the building’s residences.
Aman New York
A master bathroom inside one of the residences.
Aman New York
A living room inside one of Aman New York’s residences.
Aman New York

The $53 million apartment was not listed and does not include any outdoor space. It is a full-floor unit and went into contract last month, and already closed. (“What luxury slowdown?” a spokesman quipped.)

Both units closed in July and were handled by Amie Buchanan, global director of residences for Aman.

There are 22 units at the Aman New York Residences, above the Aman New York hotel, which soft-opened this week. Condo owners can hire hotel services at home, as well as obtain membership in the private Aman Club, and its three-story spa.

Aman is also planning to build branded residences in Miami Beach and Beverly Hills.

