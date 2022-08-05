ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngsville, NM

Inside Tom Ford’s former New Mexico ranch, now listed for $9M

By Jennifer Gould
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lNsSb_0h6LlW5Z00

New Mexico’s River Ranch, aka Estancia del Rio — which is built on 1,000 acres once owned by fashion designer (and Santa Fe native) Tom Ford — is on the market for $8.95 million .

It first hit the market for $12 million in 2019.

The four-bedroom, 4½-bath steel-and-concrete home at 411 Mesa Prieta Road in Youngsville is 4,500 square feet.

It was built, along with additional casitas , around 2011 to 2012 “to take advantage of the pink and red hills and valley of the Piedra Lumbre land grant,” made famous by artist Georgia O’Keeffe, notes the listing.

Ford owned the land before he bought a bigger and “more glamorous” ranch, known as Cerro Pelon, which sits on 20,662 acres and is anchored by a modern concrete home with glass walls and a reflecting pool, designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TxEbp_0h6LlW5Z00
Estancia del Rio sits on 1,000 acres.
Marshall Elias Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FgnHB_0h6LlW5Z00
One of the estate’s four bedrooms.
Marshall Elias Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tkXLt_0h6LlW5Z00
There’s 4,500 square feet of living space inside.
Marshall Elias Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EMFZa_0h6LlW5Z00
The ranch’s (much appreciated, given the location) pool.
Marshall Elias Photography

Ford first listed Cerro Pelon, in the Galisteo Basin just outside of Santa Fe, for $75 million in 2016, before selling it last year during the pandemic, when it was last asking $48 million, said broker Clayton Orrigo of Compass, who repped the buyer. That property was also used to film movies like “Silverado ,” “All the Pretty Horses” and “Thor.”

The seller of Estancia del Rio is Fred Haas, a musician, philanthropist and horse owner, who says he is selling because he needs to be closer to Santa Fe for his horses.

“I love it here and bought it for the peace and quiet, to just be in nature and as a get away. It’s so beautiful, I hate to sell it,” Haas told Gimme Shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1synX3_0h6LlW5Z00
The nature vistas are sublime.
Marshall Elias Photography
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K9vaS_0h6LlW5Z00
The scenery-rich ranch was built in 2011.
Marshall Elias Photography

Estancia del Rio is also near Ghost Ranch, a beloved ranch in the southwest, made famous by O’Keeffe, who painted the Cerro Pedernal mountain next to Estancia del Rio. “She called it her mountain, and you can see it from my doorstep,” Haas said.

The property is made up of two separately deeded 500-acre tracts and borders Carson National Forest and the Chama River Canyon Wilderness area.

The listing broker is Gary Bobolsky, of Sotheby’s International Realty.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Youngsville, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Estancia, NM
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tadao Ando
Person
Tom Ford
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
53K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy