Russian state TV: North Korea offering Kremlin 100,000 ‘volunteers’

By Evan Simko-Bednarski
 3 days ago

North Korea has offered to send 100,000 soldiers to bolster Russia’s invasion attempt in Ukraine, Russian state TV has claimed.

The pariah state’s offer of military assistance could not be immediately verified, but it was seized upon by Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko.

“There are reports that 100,000 North Korean volunteers are prepared to come and take part in the conflict,” Korotchenko said on Russian Channel One.

Korotchenko was notably interested in what he called the North Korean’s “wealth of experience with counter-battery warfare” — a telling remark given reports of Ukraine’s long-range artillery success since acquiring US-made HIMARS rocket systems in June.

“If North Korea expresses a desire to meet its international duty to fight against Ukrainian fascism, we should let them,” Korotchenko said.

Seemingly no consideration was given to what constitutes a “volunteer” force in an authoritarian state such as North Korea.

According to Russian state TV, North Korea has offered 100,000 "volunteers" for the invasion of Ukraine.
North Korea's offer of military support could not be immediately verified.

The claim of North Korean assistance comes as several Russian satellite states are providing so-called “volunteer” forces, a sign that some Western intelligence analysts have taken as an indication that Vladimir Putin lacks the political capital to order a mass mobilization within Russia.

Just last month, UK spymaster Richard Moore said he believed Russia’s war effort was “about to run out of steam.”

“Our assessment is that the Russians will increasingly find it difficult to supply manpower [and] materiel over the next few weeks,” the MI6 chief said during a Q-and-A session at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado.

Russian defense pundit Igor Korotchenko argued that North Korea should be allowed to "fight against Ukrainian fascism."
The "volunteer forces" from Russian satellite states is a sign that Russian President Vladimir Putin may be losing support for the invasion.

“These are not middle class kids from St. Petersburg or Moscow,” he said of the troops being sent to the front line against Ukraine.

“These are poor kids from rural parts of Russia, they’re from blue collar towns in Siberia, they are disproportionately from ethnic minorities — these are [Putin’s] cannon fodder.”

Comments / 135

Phil
3d ago

No worries here. Half of the NK "troops" will defect and the other half will run out of steam from malnutrition. And then there's the language gap...not exactly the makings for a tight partnership.

Reply(9)
61
Guest
2d ago

this would be a foolish move by Russia and North Korea. firstly, it'd illustrate Russia's weakness. secondly the logistics of supplying an army who doesn't speak Russian would be very difficult. thirdly, it would stress North Korea itself in fact, the US and South Korea could simply hold military exercises, causing the North to have to be on high alert. this would make sending 100k troops impossible. I doubt it will come to fruition. just talk.

Reply(2)
14
GOH15
2d ago

Since the Korean War in the 50's -- No one knows what they can do? Also with food shortage in N. Korea 🇰🇷-- He will gladly trade Troops for Grain deal and anything else Kim Jung Un can get.

Reply(4)
6
