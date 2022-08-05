ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pizza joint blames shoddy service on ‘stimulus’ and ‘lack of work ethic’

By Lisa Fickenscher
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

A pizza parlor posted a note on its door blaming shoddy service on lazy workers and stimulus checks – prompting a backlash after the memo went viral on social media.

An irate customer posted the printed-out excuse on Reddit , saying he’d “waited 90 minutes for 1 medium pizza. Came in the store and found out why.”

An “overwhelming shortage of staff” was the reason for the slow service, according to the note taped to the shop’s front door. The note went on to cite “stimulus” and a “lack of work ethic.”

Reddit users were incredulous over the pizza slinger’s stimulus theory — a frequently debated issue between Democrats and Republicans — with more than 41,000 users responding to the flap.

“Stimulus? Like the 600 bucks I got a couple years ago? Still sitting pretty with that free cash! My housing has only gone up 25% since then too,” according to a post.

Another wrote “Hey man $600 was a lot of money in 1922.”

“You mean that $1200 dollars? You didn’t retire on that? You’ve got to cut out the lattes.”

This note a viral Reddit reaction.
Reddit/Happy_Husband4

Others suggested that the owner probably got a government loan from the PPP program and was being hypocritical about handouts.

“You should look up whether that business received PPP loans and how much. I would love for that to be written on the message since the owner is so concerned about stimulus payments.”

Management at the pizza joint — whose name and location wasn’t identified — likewise implored customers to “please have patience” with the current staff that came to work.

“My team is working nonstop to serve everyone,” the note added. “Let us all show some kindness and humanity to them and say a positive word to them to keep them encouraged.”

