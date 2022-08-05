ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Chef Daniel Del Prado bringing Argentinian-style steakhouse to old Bachelor Farmer space

By Jason De Rusha, Lindsey Peterson
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTiOO_0h6LlPuU00

The pandemic certainly did damage to the Twin Cities’ restaurant scene, but one of the most acclaimed victims may have been Bachelor Farmer. A James Beard award winner, Bachelor Farmer was owned and operated by brothers Eric and Andrew Dayton (sons of former Governor Mark Dayton), who said there was “no viable path forward” when they closed the doors in 2020.

Now the space in the North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis (50 2nd Av. N.) has been purchased and will reopen under the direction of successful local chef Daniel Del Prado.

Del Prado has been very busy with this announcement coming on the heels of opening Macanda in Wayzata. Del Prado also runs Colita in south Minneapolis, Rosalia and Martina in Linden Hills, Cardamom in the Walker Art Center, Sanjusan in the North Loop, Josefina in Wayzata, plus a coffee shop in south Minneapolis and bar in the Rand Tower in downtown Minneapolis.

His new space will be done in partnership with Ryan Burnet who is coming off his own successes at Burch Steak, Bar La Grassa and Barrio.

The food will focus on big steaks like they grill in his home country of Argentina. It will also feature a cocktail bar in the old Marvel Bar space that was attached to Bachelor Farmer. Del Prado told WCCO’s Jason DeRusha ( who also writes for MN Monthly ), this space will be all about meat meets wood, smoke and fire.

“We grill everything in Argentina. Even in a construction site, you’ll see a fire cooking lunch,” Del Prado said.

This concept fits hand-in-hand with Del Prado’s Martina which is an interesting combination of Argentinian-Italian influences that has been met with rave reviews since opening in 2017.

The new restaurant, still unnamed, will open sometime in the summer of 2023.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
northloop.org

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs

Former Bachelor Farmer Building Is Sold To Well-Known Restaurateurs. Big-name restaurateurs continue to gravitate toward the North Loop, and in particular North 1st Street. According to an article in Mpls St Paul Magazine, the building that used to house Bachelor Farmer, Bachelor Cafe and Marvel Bar has been purchased by Ryan Burnet and Daniel del Prado, who plan to turn it into a “steakhouse, but with a lot of Argentinian influences.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Restaurants
City
Minneapolis, MN
City
Wayzata, MN
Local
Minnesota Restaurants
Minneapolis, MN
Food & Drinks
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Food & Drinks
Minneapolis, MN
Lifestyle
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
vinepair.com

The Best Places to Drink in the Twin Cities

For more of the best places to drink, check out our other City Guides. The Twin Cities drinks scene has always been cool — literally. The restaurant scenes of Minneapolis and St. Paul have developed in the past 10 years to be some of the most dynamic and diverse in the country. While some classics were built to last (hotdish, anyone?), the Twin Cities feature vibrant dining from the ultra-casual to the fantastical, including some stunning James Beard Award winners.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Dayton
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
knsiradio.com

Two People Murdered in Minneapolis on Sunday

(KNSI) — The Minneapolis Police Department says they are investigating the 55th and 56th homicides of the year, which happened on the same day. According to police, the first shooting happened near George Floyd Square at 38th and Chicago Avenue. The victim was found around 3:20 a.m. Sunday. He had been shot to death and was lying on the street outside of his running car, which also had bullet holes in it. No one has been arrested in that case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Steakhouse#Argentinian#Cooking#Coffee Shop#Food Drink#The Twin Cities#Colita#Burch Steak#Marvel Bar#Mn
KARE 11

Man killed near George Floyd Square in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis officers found a man with fatal gunshot wounds early Sunday morning near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, officials say. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers from the 3rd Precinct responded to reports of gunshots and an unresponsive person on the ground near 38th Street and Chicago Avenue at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, officials said in a press release that they found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street by the sidewalk.
CBS Minnesota

Shoplifter smashes out windows of Minneapolis grocery store

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis business owner is dealing with thousands of dollars in damage after a man took a metal pole to his store windows.Security cameras were rolling when it happened Friday night near West 27th Street and Nicollet Avenue."We all thought it was a shooting, so everybody was covering," said Daniel Hernandez, owner of the Colonial Market grocery store. "They already know what to do. That's not normal."Hernandez says the man who smashed six of his windows was a shoplifter who had been kicked out 15 minutes earlier. Now, after a $3,000 repair bill, Hernandez feels out of options."It's...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NASCAR's Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots.Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The police said two groups at the mall got into an altercation at a store and one group left, but someone in that group fired three rounds.A video posted on Twitter shows Busch walking away from the chaos while holding hands with his son, Brexton.Busch's wife, Samantha, posted videos on her Instagram story, showing their son winning a youth racing event on Wednesday and riding roller coasters with her husband on Thursday before providing a sobering update after the shooting."If you are seeing the news about the @mallofamerica we got out and are safe," she posted. "Praying others inside are too."Kyle Busch, the 2015 and 2019 champion and winner of 60 career Cup races, is scheduled to race in the No. 18 Toyota on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Minnesota

Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot. Police did not identify the deceased.This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
NBC Sports

Kyle Busch’s wife details chaos of Mall of America shooting

Kyle Busch and his family were in the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota, when shots were fired in the mall Thursday. The family was not injured. Video of people leaving the mall briefly showed Kyle Busch on the phone while with son Brexton. Kyle’s wife, Samantha, described what happened...
AM 1390 KRFO

Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
hot967.fm

Accused Killer’s State Of Mind At Issue In Apple River Stabbing

(Somerset, WI) — The state of mind of the accused killer in the Apple River stabbing case is at issue. Fifty-two-year-old Prior Lake man Nicolae Miu says he acted in self-defense on July 30th when he stabbed Stillwater teen Isaac Schuman to death and wounded four others. The stabbings happened during a confrontation among tubers on the river. The victims say Miu attacked them first and drew a knife on the unarmed young people. At least two videos taken of the encounter have been turned over to authorities.
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy