ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Rep. Meijer blasts Democratic 'self-righteousness,' hypocrisy of backing his GOP primary opponent

By Kyle Drennen
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Meijer
Person
John Avlon
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Axios

Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority

Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election State#Hypocrisy#Republicans#Gop#American#House#Cnn
Washington Examiner

New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis

“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game

Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
POTUS
Fox News

Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Salon

CPAC speeches contain "thinly veiled calls for violence"

People arrive at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 24, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Rolling Stone, the speeches thus far at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas have been larded with "dark" threats of coming violence as the speakers brushed aside any discussion about the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
DALLAS, TX
MSNBC

Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.

Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
POTUS
Fox News

Fox News

776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy