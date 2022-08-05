Rep. Meijer blasts Democratic 'self-righteousness,' hypocrisy of backing his GOP primary opponent

Read on www.foxnews.com
Related
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Washington Examiner
Democrats will slit their own political throats if they pass the Manchin-Schumer bill
By embracing the Manchin-Schumer tax-and-spend bill, congressional Democrats are poised to commit political hari-kari in the middle of an election year. The public is clamoring for virtually nothing contained in this bloated bill, which meanwhile contains all sorts of provisions that will infuriate large blocs of voters. The single most...
Liz Cheney's Chances of Beating Hageman With 10 Days to Primary: Polls
The incumbent Republican is in a tough race against her Trump-backed opponent.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Republican Women More Attractive Than Democrats, Pundits Say Praising MTG
Conservative women are more "attractive" and "know what a woman is", pro-Donald Trump pundit Christina Bobb said.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Mike Lindell claims '54 countries have been taken by the machines'
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claimed during a Friday speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that 54 countries had failed what he called the "trial of the machines."
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Steve Bannon Uses ‘Unusual Procedural Posture’ in Last-Ditch Effort to Get Contempt Indictment Thrown Out After Trial
Former White House strategist and top Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon is trying to get a federal judge to dismiss the government’s contempt of Congress case against him weeks after being convicted by a jury. Following Bannon’s July 22 conviction, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, issued...
Celebrity candidates threaten GOP's hopes of a Senate majority
Inexperienced Republican candidates are threatening to cost Mitch McConnell a long-anticipated Senate majority in this year's midterms. The big picture: The GOP roster is filled with Trump-endorsed celebrities who've never run political campaigns — former NFL star Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and best-selling author J.D. Vance in Ohio.
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
New York Times tries to blame Republicans for Biden’s border crisis
“G.O.P Governors Cause Havoc by Busing Migrants to East Coast,” blared a New York Times headline reporting on the 7,200 migrants Texas and Arizona have bused to Washington, D.C., since April. This is a “political tactic” by the Republican governors of Texas and Arizona who are looking to “offload...
Billionaire’s Son Drops $12 Million, Scrambles Race to Face Ron Johnson
For months, Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes looked like a runaway candidate for the Democratic Senate nomination in the state, which would pit him against Sen. Ron Johnson (R) in November. A progressive star who’d already won a statewide election, Barnes has racked up endorsements from Majority Whip Jim Clyburn...
Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game
Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence Jones has a message for Eric Adams over border crisis: There's no ignoring it now
Lawrence Jones slammed NYC Mayor Eric Adams's call for the Biden administration to use federal dollars to address the influx of migrants from the border only now that migrants are arriving in NYC. Former acting I.C.E. director Tom Homan called for an end to sanctuary city policies on "Cross Country."
CPAC speeches contain "thinly veiled calls for violence"
People arrive at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida on February 24, 2022. (CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images) According to a report from Rolling Stone, the speeches thus far at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas have been larded with "dark" threats of coming violence as the speakers brushed aside any discussion about the Jan 6 Capitol riot.
MSNBC
Republicans are clinging to Trump's election lies in battleground states. They're about to regret it.
Historically, there is one basic truism about midterm elections: The party in power usually gets routed. Moreover, the more unpopular a sitting president, the worse his party does in November. Considering that President Joe Biden is currently polling in the high 30s, Republicans should be licking their chops about the election to come. Yet, in primary after primary, Republicans seem intent on snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: Biden’s ‘even a blind squirrel’ week
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden capping a week where he finally had things fall mostly his way. The jobs report was unexpectedly good, he took out Ayman al Zawahiri (the head of al Qaeda), two skeptical Democratic senators gave in to Biden’s tax-and-spend bill, and Democrats showed too strong to tackle in their bid to beat back an anti-abortion plan in conservative Kansas.
Fox News
776K+
Followers
173K+
Post
647M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0