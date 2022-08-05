Pet alligator surrendered to animal protection group in New York

An alligator was surrendered to an animal protection organisation in New York after its owner could no longer take care of it.

Zachary, a 9-year-old 5-foot long American Alligator was handed in to Suffolk County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPAC) by his owner, who purchased the alligator out of state and did not have a permit to own it in New York.

Suffolk County SPCA chief Roy Gross said: “Alligators do not make good pets, are a danger to the public, and are illegal to own without a permit.”

