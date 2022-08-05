Man Says Car Crash Saved His Life After It Led to Meningitis Diagnosis

Read on www.newsweek.com
Man Likely Attacked By Shark Ends Up Having His Life Saved By It A Week Later
A man who was attacked while swimming in the ocean near sharks was left feeling grateful for his injuries after they ended up saving his life. Massachusetts resident Eugene Finney was visiting his parents in Huntington Beach, California in July 2015 when he decided to take his girlfriend and his two kids to the beach for a day of sunbathing and swimming.
Father, 86, drowned while trying to save his disabled daughter, 27, after she lost control of her mobility scooter and fell into canal, inquest hears
A father drowned while trying to rescue his disabled daughter after her mobility scooter fell into a canal, an inquest has heard. Lawrence Casey, 86, jumped into the icy cold Bude Canal in north Cornwall after his daughter Jessica lost control of her scooter at around 5.20pm on September 1 last year.
Neighbor says it was 'tough' to hear Anne Heche was 'not okay,' couldn’t rescue her amid engulfing fire
MAR VISTA, Calif. — David Manpearl, a neighbor of the tenant’s home who was hit by Anne Heche on Friday, was the first person on the scene. "I saw a car speeding by in front of my house and a few moments later I heard a crash," Manpearl detailed to Fox News Digital on Saturday.
Woman dies after ‘getting into difficulty’ while paddleboarding off Welsh beach
A 24-year-old woman has died after paddleboarding in North Wales.Emma Louise Powell, from Llandudno, was one of two people taken by ambulance to Ysbyty Gwynedd after emergency services responded to reports of paddleboarders in difficulty off Conwy Morfa beach on Thursday night, North Wales Police said.She died in hospital, the force said.In a statement, her family said: “Emma was a beautiful young lady, who was adventurous and had a free spirit.“She will remain in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”Police, the coastguard, RNLI and ambulance service were called to help three casualties just before 10.15pm.The coroner has been informed and specialist officers are supporting Ms Powell’s family, police added. Read More Over £130m handed to housing providers named and shamed by regulator
Devastated Family Searching for Good Samaritans Who Rescued 2 Girls From Car Crash That Killed Their Mom
A grieving California family is searching for two good Samaritans who rescued two young girls from a car wreck that killed their mother. Bonnie Baum Roth was taking her two daughters to a dance competition when she lost control of her SUV and slammed down an embankment in southern San Diego County, authorities said. The 35-year-old mom, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Man sentenced to 19 years for killing unarmed burglar who was robbing his house
A man from Merseyside has been sentenced to 19 years in jail after stabbing a house intruder to death in October of last year. Karl Townsend, a 32-year-old father from Halewood, had been cleared by a jury of murdering burglar Jordan Brophy outside his home. However, earlier this week, Townsend...
Infant & pregnant mom pictured after horror video showed driver speed through red-light at 100mph in crash that killed 6
HORROR footage shows the moment a driver sped through a red light sparking a crash that killed six including a pregnant mom and a child on Thursday afternoon. Asherey Ryan, 23, was named on Friday as the first victim as cops arrested Nicole L. Linton, 37, in connection with the deadly Los Angeles crash according to reports.
A medical helicopter in Ohio crashes while responding to a fatal car accident, police say
A medical chopper responding Tuesday to the scene of a fatal car accident in southern Ohio crashed while attempting to land, authorities said.
‘Beautiful’ mum, 25, dies after falling out of bed at night, as devastated family pay tribute to their ‘angel’
THE grieving family of a 'beautiful' mum has paid tribute to their 'angel' who died after falling out of bed at night. Natasha Simpson, from Rhyl, Wales passed away after suffering a seizure following the fall on July 3. The 25-year-old was rushed to the hospital where the doctors found...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
My neighbour uses pegs to stop me parking on the grass outside his home but I pull them all out, it’s ridiculous
A RESIDENT has told how his neighbour keeps trying to stop him from parking on a grass verge by stabbing pegs in the ground. Defiant Steven Riley, 59, claims he has no choice but to yank the pegs out and park over them due to a lack of parking space on their street.
Girl, 5, Dies From Snake Bite at Property Where 40 Serpents Were Being Kept
Unsettled villagers watched as dozens of snakes were removed from a property in Bihar, India.
Mom’s heartbreaking last sacrifice before death in fire as family waited outside for her to emerge from burning home
A MOM tragically died in a house fire after saving her 12-year-old son's life in the blaze. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours, but family members were left devastated after Brittany Jones, 35, was later discovered inside the house. Brittany shared the home in Camden, New York, with her...
Troop of killer monkeys throw four-month-old baby to his death from three-story roof after snatching him from his mother
A TROOP of killer monkeys horrifically threw a four-month-old baby to his death after snatching him from his mother. Dad Nirdesh Upadhyay, 25, had been on his three-story roof terrace with his wife and son when the animals took the tot. The family had been unwinding on Friday at their...
Parents Not Allowed To Watch Swim Lessons, 4-Year-Old Drowns On His Second Day
Izzy Scott(Yolanda Rouse Photography) “… We will not stop until justice is served…This shouldn’t have happened and we want to make sure it doesn’t happen to anyone else. You have to be held accountable for your actions …”
Police say mother, 33, and her four young children including toddler three, have been found safe and well
Police have said a mother and her four children, including a three-year-old toddler, have now been found safe and well. Jemma, 33, and her children Christopher, 11, Julian, nine, Maddison, seven and Stephen, three, had been reported missing from the Merthyr Tydfil area on Monday, according to police. South Wales...
Lightning strike kills 27 cows in freak accident
A family claims it lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike, said to be a “rare occurence” in Canada’s southwest Saskatchewan province.The family of farmers who owned the cattle were heartbroken and described the tragedy as “the worst thing” they have ever seen on their farm.Farm owner Glen Briere recalled when he reached the spot, it “made me sick to my stomach to see what I had seen”.The family said the weather had become stormy on Friday and they had found the dead cattle two days later.“It was Friday night when that storm we had had very severe lightning. The...
