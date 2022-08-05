ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Smith’s daughter Willow says facing the reaction to Oscars slap wasn’t as bad as her own ‘demons’

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
 3 days ago

Willow Smith has addressed her father Will Smith ’s infamous Oscar slap, saying it wasn’t as bad as her own “internal demons”.

The 21-year-old rocker recently spoke about the media firestorm that ensued after Will hit comedian Chris Rock across the face on live television when the Academy Awards presenter made a joke referencing Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair.

“I see my whole family as being human, and I love and accept them for all their humanness,” Willow told Billboard in a new interview promoting her upcoming album, COPINGMECHANISM.

“Because of the position that we’re in, our humanness sometimes isn’t accepted, and we’re expected to act in a way that isn’t conducive to a healthy human life and isn’t conducive to being honest.”

The “Meet Me At Our Spot” singer further admitted that the public’s constant scrutiny of her family didn’t hinder her creativity “or rock me as much as my own internal demons”.

In a YouTube video posted in late July, Will answered fan questions regarding the March fiasco denying that his wife Pinkett Smith asked him to act on her behalf .

Elsewhere in the video, Will touched upon the reason why he didn’t apologise to Rock soon after the incident , while he was on stage receiving his first Best Actor Academy Award.

Read a full transcript of Will Smith’s video apology here .

COPINGMECHANISM will be released on 23 October.

Comments / 428

Funnyuask
3d ago

Gezz, this family is so blessed with wealth and talent and they all are so unhappy and do nothing but complain about how bad their life is. Take away all the money and watch and see how they act then.

Reply(17)
279
Moses Walker
3d ago

she's a wealthy Woman by herself she has nearly $50 million dollars and all they do is sit around complaining crying talking about what others have did to them and they got 50 million dollars

Reply(40)
190
Linda Patterson
3d ago

look. at jada playing her own daughter what a shame and jada mother so hot up for whatever her evil messy daughter behavior she just let it ride 🙄

Reply(11)
117
