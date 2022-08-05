ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laura Muir thrilled to ‘save the legs’ in pursuit of audacious Commonwealth Games double

By Paul Eddison
The Independent
 3 days ago

Laura Muir knows that she has to conserve every ounce of energy if she is to complete her set of major international medals and break her Commonwealth duck .

The 29-year-old from Kinross is attempting an audacious double at Birmingham 2022 , competing in the 800m and 1500m.

Having already secured her place in Saturday’s 800m final, where she will take on England’s Olympic and world silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson, Muir backed that up by clinching a spot in the final of her preferred event on Sunday.

The top five from each heat went through, with Muir doing what she needed and no more as she came home in fifth.

She explained: “I went to the front at the start to slow it down a wee bit and got away with it for a while but then I knew they were going to come round at one point. When they came, I thought latch on, look at five and do as minimal as possible. I’ve done that and saved the legs for tomorrow.

“This is the last one (medal to win) so if I can get not just one but two, that would be very, very special. So I’m trying to go out with a big one.

“It was nice to qualify as comfortably as I could, save as much energy as possible for the final with Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s going to be hard, Commonwealths in the distance events is really, really strong but it’s an amazing opportunity and I want to give it my best. I’d hate to be at home watching and thinking I could have been part of this so I’m really excited.”

Muir will be joined in the final by training partner Jemma Reekie, who put the disappointment of going out in the heats of the 800m behind her, qualifying as one of the fastest losers in the second heat.

She said: “I’m not making things easy for myself but I knew that hopefully I’d get through as a fastest loser.”

Elsewhere the English trio of Lorraine Ugen, Jazmin Sawyers and Abigail Irozuru all booked their place in the final of the long jump on Sunday.

National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.

The Independent

How England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland fared at Birmingham 2022

Birmingham staged the XXII Commonwealth Games with the event being held on British soil for the third time this century after Manchester in 2002 and Glasgow eight years ago.Here we look at how the home nations fared this summer.EnglandGold: 57Silver: 66Bronze: 53Total:  176 (second on the medal table)Star: Jake Jarman (gymnastics)Summary: England closed the gap on first-placed Australia in the medals table compared to four years ago, finishing second with 10 fewer golds and just two overall behind their southern-hemisphere rivals. Jake Jarman became the first men’s gymnast to win four gold medals at these Games and success was across...
NORTHERN IRELAND
The Independent

Birmingham breathes fresh life into Commonwealth Games with ultimate sporting palate cleanser

Perhaps it’s taken nearly a century of fighting for relevance for the Commonwealth Games to find its place as the ultimate sporting palate cleanser.Each hour of the day we can gorge on our favourite teams, leagues and stars, spoiled for choice on every channel and stream. So perhaps once every four years it can nourish the soul to get excited about a bronze medal beach volleyball match between Vanuatu and New Zealand. And maybe you should take up bowls too, a nicer bunch of people you couldn’t wish to meet.As the days counted down to these Commonwealth Games, the chorus...
SPORTS
The Independent

On this day in 2012: Nicola Adams makes Olympic history in London

Nicola Adams punched her way into history 10 years ago as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China’s Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London on August 9, 2012.Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.A delighted Adams said afterwards: “I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it.”It was a landmark moment for women’s boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport’s Olympic debut – which has since increased to five.Adams’ glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.The Yorkshire fighter turned professional in 2017 and went on to be crowned WBO flyweight world champion before retiring in November 2019 after sustaining an eye injury. Read More How do interest rates affect inflation?
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Serena Williams wins first singles match in more than a year

Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year’s French Open with a first-round victory over world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto.The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, won 6-3 6-4 in just under two hours at the National Bank Open.It was the first time 40-year-old Williams, in only her second appearance of the year, had won a singles match since beating Danielle Collins at Roland Garros on June 4, 2021.Afterwards, explaining her motivation to keep on playing, she said:  “I guess there’s just a...
TENNIS
The Independent

The Independent

